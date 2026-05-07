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EDGE and ICAPE Explore Joint Development and Local Supply of Critical Electronic Subsystems

  • The agreement builds on EDGE’s existing commercial partnership with globally renowned ICAPE Group, key technology expert in the supply of PCBs, turnkey solutions and custom electronic components

FONTENAY-AUX-ROSES, France & ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

EDGE and ICAPE Group (Paris:ALICA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding at Make it in the Emirates (MIITE 2026), signalling a shared intent to pursue joint development and the localisation of key electronic subsystem supply in the UAE.

The MoU marks a formal next step in an established commercial relationship, providing a framework for the two groups to explore how ICAPE Group's world-class PCBs turnkey solutions and electronic components expertise can be progressively embedded within EDGE Group's in-country manufacturing operations.

Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO, EDGE Group, said: “We are deliberate about the partnerships we build. ICAPE Group brings recognised global expertise in PCBs, turnkey solutions and electronic components, and this MoU sets out our joint ambition to take that relationship to a new level, with local development and supply as the end goal.”

With demand for electronic components, printed circuit boards and turnkey solutions services across EDGE’s product portfolio projected to increase significantly, establishing a localised and resilient supply chain for critical subsystems is a strategic priority for the group.

Yann Duigou, CEO, ICAPE Group, said: “As CEO of ICAPE Group, I am proud of this agreement with EDGE Group that will pave the way for future potential partnerships across ICAPE Group’s areas of expertise. We are bringing our strong commitment to high quality and high delivery at the service of a leading and fast-growing group, also one of the most advanced and major defence players worldwide.”

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About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Technologies & Industrialisation, and Homeland Security.

For more information, visit edgegroup.com

About the ICAPE Group

Founded in 1999, the ICAPE Group acts as a worldwide key technology expert in the supply chain for printed circuit boards and custom electronic parts. With a global platform comprised of 39 subsidiaries and a leading presence in Europe, USA, Africa and China, where the vast majority of printed circuit boards are produced, the Group offers its customers a unique range of products and services ("one-stop-shop"). As of December 31, 2025, the ICAPE Group achieved consolidated revenue of €200.3 million.

Learn more at: icape-group.com

Contacts

EDGE Group Press Office
media@edgegroup.ae
+971 (52) 220 2930

ICAPE Group
Group CFO
Arnaud Le Coguic
investor@icape.com

Head of IR & financial communication
Régine Gaggioli
regine.gaggioli@icape-group.com

ICAPE Group

BOURSE:ALICA
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Contacts

EDGE Group Press Office
media@edgegroup.ae
+971 (52) 220 2930

ICAPE Group
Group CFO
Arnaud Le Coguic
investor@icape.com

Head of IR & financial communication
Régine Gaggioli
regine.gaggioli@icape-group.com

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