SAN FRANCISCO & MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TriLinc Global, LLC (“TriLinc”), a leading private impact investment fund sponsor, and Merivia, a San Francisco-based pioneer in AI-native sustainability infrastructure, today announced a strategic partnership to transform how impact data is captured, analyzed, and reported.

TriLinc Global and Merivia Announce Strategic Partnership to Launch AI-Driven Infrastructure for Impact Data Share

The partnership marks a shift away from "data decay"—a crisis where impact information is trapped in static spreadsheets and Word documents—toward a unified, AI-driven engine. By integrating Merivia’s infrastructure, TriLinc is replacing spreadsheet based administrative processes with AI-native intelligence that connects impact performance directly to financial reality.

Solving the "Data Decay" Crisis

Traditional impact data management is often siloed in manual workflows, leading to information that becomes stale the moment it is recorded. Research by Merivia founders Conor Stayton and Ludovico Federici identified a critical gap: while advanced AI tools exist for other complex financial sectors, impact data has remained buried in administrative friction.

"Our partnership with Merivia replaces manual processes with purpose-built intelligence," said Gloria Nelund, CEO and Founder of TriLinc Global. "Merivia fits how sustainability work actually happens. This allows us to move beyond rigid ESG software toward flexible, metrics-driven reporting that reflects the real-world complexities of our portfolios."

A Unified View: Public, Private, and Financial Data

The Merivia platform unifies three critical data streams into a single, queriable engine, enabling a "market-rate" approach to impact intelligence:

Public Data Ingestion: AI tools that interpret company reports to extract market-view disclosures.

AI tools that interpret company reports to extract market-view disclosures. Structured Private Surveys: Dynamic surveys that replace static documents, flowing directly into a central database.

Dynamic surveys that replace static documents, flowing directly into a central database. Financial Integration: The ingestion of core financial fields—such as exposure and commitments—to allow for combined metric calculations like emissions per unit of revenue.

Thought Partnership on AI and Impact Measurement

Beyond the platform itself, Merivia works alongside clients as a thought partner on the fast-moving intersection of AI and impact measurement and management. The pace of technical change in AI outstrips what most sustainability teams can reasonably track, and the gap between what’s newly possible and what’s actually in practice is widening. Merivia helps translate that frontier into concrete tools and workflows that IMM practitioners can use. Central to this is building a cumulative layer of institutional knowledge for each client, capturing the corrections, nuances, and organizational logic that make AI outputs reliable rather than generic. TriLinc’s engagement reflects this: the platform handles the day-to-day data work, while ongoing collaboration between the two teams shapes how emerging AI capabilities enter the measurement and reporting process.

Proven Outcomes and Scalability

Early adopters are already seeing significant operational shifts. TriLinc Global has replaced its static templates with Merivia’s centralized system, allowing the firm to instantly see which portfolio segments drive specific outcomes. Similarly, Merivia is also partnering with Miller Center for Global Impact to deploy AI-native impact data infrastructure that unlocks structured, queryable insight from 30 years of program documentation without adding new reporting requirements to social entrepreneurs.

"Teams are spending their time chasing and cleaning data instead of analyzing strategy," said the Merivia Leadership Team. "Our team does the work of turning messy impact data into sourced, verifiable evidence, and our clients interface with outputs they can trust. TriLinc gets the speed of AI-native infrastructure without the overhead of building or running it themselves."

Future-Proofing Impact Mandates

As pressure increases from stakeholders for greater transparency, Merivia provides the "market imperative" for high-stakes reporting. Built by UC Berkeley engineers and used by leading impact organizations including TriLinc Global and Miller Center for Global Impact, the platform is designed to evolve from reporting into deep due diligence and decision support.

Merivia is backed by pre-seed funding from The Liquid Factory and was recently accepted into Foundation Capital’s Cal Build Accelerator program.

MEDIA RESOURCE

For an in-depth look at Merivia’s origins and its vision, listen to the Merivia Podcast here with Founders Ludovico Federici and Conor Stayton.

About TriLinc Global, LLC

Established in 2008, TriLinc is a private impact investment fund sponsor that seeks to provide investors with access to institutional class, market-rate return impact investment funds. Through its sponsored funds, TriLinc has developed a systematic approach to the packaging, registration, and distribution of alternative investment products that pursue unique yield-oriented strategies that seek to change the world for the better. For more information, visit [www.trilincglobal.com].

About Merivia

Merivia is building the infrastructure for the impact data revolution. Founded by UC Berkeley alumni and based in San Francisco, Merivia applies modern AI to structure complex, scattered information. By replacing fragmented workflows with AI agents, Merivia helps investment teams, research organizations, and benchmark developers spend less time on administration and more time on strategy. Merivia also supports research organizations in automating company assessments and developing data-driven benchmarks, and operates behind partner platforms and aggregators as the AI engine powering their own impact assessments and ratings. For more information, visit [www.merivia.ai].