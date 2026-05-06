Waiv Enters Collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo to Deliver AI-Derived Biomarkers for ADC Program

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Waiv, formerly Owkin Dx, a Paris-based company catalyzing AI precision testing, today announced it has entered a collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo (TSE: 4568) to lead digital pathology biomarker discovery for an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) program.

With deep expertise across diverse pathology and multimodal data, and a global data network spanning academic institutions, hospitals, and laboratories, Waiv has a proven track record delivering AI-powered biomarker solutions across the full drug development lifecycle.

Under the collaboration, Waiv will apply its end-to-end computational pathology platform to early phase data. This includes tumor microenvironment (TME) analysis across both hematoxylin and eosin (H&E) and immunohistochemistry (IHC) stained samples, as well as biomarker discovery and outcome prediction capabilities aimed at identifying biomarkers of treatment response ahead of next clinical trial phases.

Purpose-built AI approach tackles one of pharma's hardest challenges: biomarker discovery in less than 100 patients for ADC medicines.

Waiv's computational pathology platform is designed specifically for data-constrained settings, underpinned by a suite of foundation models developed across hundreds of thousands of images from its international data network. Its approach combines:

Developing bespoke AI models optimized for low-data environments

Extracting predictive signals directly from whole slide images across H&E and IHC stained samples

Identifying novel histopathological biomarkers beyond predefined features

Delivering reproducible, interpretable outputs suitable for clinical decision-making

"Identifying which patients will respond to a therapy directly from the pathology slide is simultaneously one of the hardest problems and one of the most important opportunities in oncology drug development. It is exactly what we’ve built Waiv to deliver," said Meriem Sefta, CEO and Co-Founder, Waiv. "This collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo reflects our ability to engage early and take biomarkers all the way through to clinically validated, deployable tests. That end-to-end capability is what makes us valuable long-term collaborators."