Avetta Partners with eco-shaper to Enhance Sustainability Reporting Across Global Supply Chains

LEHI, Utah & HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avetta®, the leader in intelligent work readiness across global supply chains, today announced a strategic partnership with eco-shaper, a sustainability and carbon management solutions provider specializing in practical, easy-to-use tools for greenhouse gas (GHG) measurement, reporting and reduction. Together, the companies introduced eco-shaper mini, a custom-built GHG calculator integrated into the Avetta platform and available to suppliers within the Avetta community.

GHG data collection has traditionally been a complex, resource-intensive process for suppliers, many of which lack the specialized expertise needed to ensure accurate reporting. Simultaneously, expectations around emissions transparency are rising, with more hiring clients incorporating sustainability metrics into procurement decisions and ongoing supplier requirements. eco-shaper mini helps close this gap by giving suppliers a simpler way to calculate and report emissions data while providing their clients with more reliable sustainability insights.

“Suppliers are being asked to provide more sustainability data than ever before, but many do not have the internal resources or tools to respond efficiently,” said Katie Martin, Director, Sustainability and Innovation at Avetta. “Our partnership with eco-shaper removes a key barrier by making emissions measurement more accessible. It helps suppliers strengthen customer relationships through more consistent, accurate reporting while also identifying opportunities to improve their own ESG performance. At the same time, it gives hiring clients the reliable supplier data they need to advance sustainability goals across their supply chains.”

For suppliers, eco-shaper mini offers a simpler way to meet growing customer expectations and demonstrate their readiness to work in a competitive marketplace. For their clients, broader supplier participation can improve visibility into supply chain emissions, strengthen reporting inputs and increase confidence in supplier readiness. Together, these benefits help strengthen collaboration across a trusted community.

“Having a straightforward tool like this will make it easier to respond to requests for emissions data,” said Daniel Jacobs, Director of Sustainability at Harvard Maintenance. “It will save time, reduce uncertainty and support our ongoing commitment to improvement and meeting changing expectations.”

Designed with usability in mind, eco-shaper mini calculates Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions using straightforward operational inputs and recognized carbon accounting methodologies. The solution is tailored for organizations that need a practical starting point for emissions reporting without the cost or complexity of enterprise sustainability software. By embedding the tool within the Avetta platform, suppliers can address emissions reporting in the same place they already manage other critical client requirements.

“Most suppliers want to take meaningful action on sustainability, but are understandably unsure where to begin,” said Tracey Carr, CEO at eco-shaper. “By partnering with Avetta, we are putting an intuitive, credible solution directly into the hands of the companies that need it most, helping them to measure emissions confidently and to take the next step in their sustainability journeys.”

To learn more about Avetta, visit www.avetta.com. For more information about eco-shaper, visit www.eco-shaper.com.

About Avetta

Avetta is building the largest global community of hiring clients and suppliers that are Ready to Work. Its unified platform streamlines compliance, prequalification, safety and performance benchmarking in a single, integrated experience. Trusted by over 130,000 businesses across more than 120 countries, Avetta blends AI-driven insights and human expertise to close risk gaps and strengthen supplier reliability so projects start on time, risks are managed proactively and operations scale with certainty.