Pei Wei Expands NCR Voyix Relationship to Power POS Across Its Restaurants

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Voyix (NYSE: VYX) (the “Company”), a platform-powered leader in unified commerce for shopping and dining, today announced an expanded agreement with Pei Wei®, a leading fast-casual Asian dining brand. The renewal supports Pei Wei’s existing restaurant technology strategy and its operational consistency across the brand’s restaurant footprint. Under the agreement, NCR Voyix will make its next-generation point-of-sale (POS) solution for Restaurants, Aloha Next, available to Pei Wei.

Pei Wei expands its long-standing relationship with NCR Voyix, renewing its POS platform and gaining access to Aloha Next. Share

A longtime NCR Voyix customer, Pei Wei remains focused on running stable, efficient restaurant operations while maintaining flexibility as its business and guest expectations evolve. The expanded agreement reflects a shared emphasis on operational discipline, platform continuity, and optional access to future capabilities.

NCR Voyix delivers restaurant technology designed for fast-paced, mission-critical environments, helping operators maintain uptime, reduce complexity and operate with confidence.

Reliable technology plays a foundational role in supporting Pei Wei’s restaurant operations. The expanded relationship with NCR Voyix reinforces the systems the brand relies on today while preserving flexibility as future needs evolve.

“Pei Wei is a disciplined restaurant brand that understands the importance of stability and consistency at scale,” said Miguel Solares, Chief Revenue Officer, Restaurants at NCR Voyix. “We value our long-standing relationship and are proud to support their operations while making next-generation capabilities available under our broader platform strategy.”

About NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE: VYX) is a global platform-powered leader in unified commerce for shopping and dining. Combining a flexible, intelligent platform with end-to-end payments capabilities and services developed through its deep industry experience, NCR Voyix empowers retailers and restaurants to accelerate new possibilities for their operations, experiences and business outcomes. NCR Voyix is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and serves customers in more than 35 countries worldwide. For more information, please visit https://www.ncrvoyix.com/.

About Pei Wei Asian Kitchen

Pei Wei offers authentic, Asian-inspired cuisine without compromising on quality or convenience. The concept was born from the dream of creating a fast-service Chinese restaurant that serves bold, flavorful dishes made with fresh, whole ingredients. The first Pei Wei opened its doors in 2000 in Scottsdale, AZ, and since then, the chain has been dedicated to providing customers with handcrafted dishes made with the freshest, house-chopped vegetables and whole cuts of white-meat chicken and flank steak. For more information, please visit https://www.peiwei.com/.