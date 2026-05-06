CIM Group Signs Columbia Container Lines LAX Inc. to 156,096-Square-Foot Industrial Space Lease in Fullerton, California

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CIM Group announced today that it has signed a long-term lease with Columbia Container Lines LAX Inc. at 691-701 Burning Tree Road in Fullerton, Calif.

Columbia Container Lines, a logistics and distribution operator, has leased 156,096 square feet at the property, which features 18 dock-high doors, six grade-level ramps, 28-foot clear heights and 3,000 amps of power. The property also features an 11,575-square-foot single-story office and secure truck court.

CBRE’s Ben Seybold, Tom Dorman and Sean Ward represented CIM Group in the transaction.

“CIM Group believes that the industrial market in Southern California remains strong. Our Burning Tree Road industrial facility provides a convenient location with all of the attributes that are most important to industrial users and attracts premier businesses such as Columbia Container Lines,” said Shaul Kuba, Co-Founder and Principal, CIM Group.

The Burning Tree Road campus is well-located in North Orange County and offers immediate access to Interstate 5 and State Route 91. North Orange County is considered a strong location for industrial users with its multiple major interstates and roadways providing easy connectivity to transportation hubs.

“This building never stays on the market; it is functional, has excellent freeway access, and a rare, secured yard in a tight submarket,” said Seybold, Executive Vice President at CBRE. “We received strong interest from several users, and the right tenant saw the long-term value in a space supporting operational efficiency and growth. North Orange County continues to attract major industrial users, and this reflects current demand.”

For over 30 years, CIM Group has applied its community-focused investing approach by utilizing its broad expertise in owning, developing, repositioning, and operating real estate assets to enhance communities throughout the Americas.

About CIM Group

CIM is a community-focused real estate and infrastructure owner, operator, lender and developer. Since 1994, CIM has sought to create value in projects and positively impact the lives of people in communities across the Americas by delivering more than $60 billion of essential real estate and infrastructure projects. CIM’s diverse team of experts applies its broad knowledge and disciplined approach through hands-on management of real assets from due diligence to operations through disposition. CIM strives to make a meaningful difference in the world by executing key environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives and enhancing each community in which it invests. For more information, visit www.cimgroup.com.