ICE and Climate Bonds Initiative Announce Strategic Sustainable Bonds Data Collaboration

LONDON & ATLANTA & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), one of the world's leading providers of financial market technology and data powering global capital markets, today announced a strategic collaboration to enhance transparency and consistency in the global sustainable bonds market with the Climate Bonds Initiative (CBI), a leading international organization providing the global standard for certification in the sustainable bonds market.

As part of the collaboration, ICE’s Sustainable Bonds Classification data will support CBI’s sustainable bond universe and its research and alignment assessments. ICE also plans to integrate CBI alignment indicators into its sustainable bond solutions, strengthening the insights available to market participants.

“This collaboration is an important step in the evolution of our data and analysis. We chose to partner with ICE because of its comprehensive bond classification data,” said Sean Kidney, CEO and Co-founder of Climate Bonds Initiative. “This collaboration helps improve the scalability and consistency of our alignment analysis over time.”

“By combining ICE’s classification framework with CBI's alignment expertise, we are enhancing our sustainable bonds solutions and supporting how clients derive tangible insights while measuring the impact of their investments,” said Larry Lawrence, Head of Sustainable Finance at ICE. “This collaboration provides a platform for ICE and CBI to explore opportunities to innovate and develop new solutions together.”

The Climate Bonds Initiative is a global organization dedicated to mobilizing capital for climate action. It works to accelerate investment in the projects and infrastructure needed for a rapid transition to a low-carbon, climate-resilient and equitable economy, with the goal of reaching USD 30 trillion in climate finance by 2030.

Through market analysis, policy research and market development activities, Climate Bonds Initiative supports governments, regulators and financial institutions in scaling climate finance and lowering the cost of capital. It also administers the internationally recognized Climate Bonds Standard and Certification scheme, underpinned by rigorous scientific criteria aligned with the goals of the Paris Agreement. Learn more at www.climatebonds.net.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds, and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE’s futures, equity, and options exchanges -- including the New York Stock Exchange -- and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world’s largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines, and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed with the SEC on February 5, 2026.

Category: Fixed Income and Data Services

SOURCE: Intercontinental Exchange