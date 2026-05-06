Tanium Combines Forces with ServiceNow to Deliver New Autonomous IT Solution Powered by Industry-Leading Platforms

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Venetian, ServiceNow Knowledge 2026 – Tanium, a leader in Autonomous IT, today announced at ServiceNow Knowledge 2026 a partnership with ServiceNow to deliver a joint Autonomous IT solution – ITOM AI Prime powered by Tanium.

The bundled offering integrates the Tanium Autonomous IT Platform with ServiceNow IT Operations Management (ITOM) AI Prime in a single solution to move from reactive operations to autonomous, outcome-based IT — where issues are detected, resolved and verified without manual intervention. The power of this joint offering is the closed-loop between real-time endpoint truth provided by Tanium and intelligent workflow orchestration delivered through ServiceNow. Most enterprises struggle with a gap between what they see and what they can act on — this solution eliminates that gap.

By enriching ServiceNow workflows and AI agents with Tanium’s real-time endpoint intelligence and autonomous actions, customers can reduce investigation times, minimize manual effort and drive more efficient, governed IT operations at scale. The joint solution is designed to reduce operational complexity, improve configuration management database (CMDB) accuracy and help enterprises safely scale AI-driven IT operations.

Tanium feeds real-time endpoint data into ServiceNow CMDB, allowing workflows to trigger against accurate asset state, and AI agents to make decisions grounded in real-time telemetry and remediation – including third-party and OS patching. This is executed through approved change processes without manual intervention.

"Most organizations want autonomous IT but can't get there because their automation is built on stale data. We've solved that. Tanium gives ServiceNow continuous, accurate endpoint truth, and together we close the loop from detection to remediation without manual intervention," said Harman Kaur, chief technology officer at Tanium. “This sets a new baseline for the industry: real-time visibility, AI-driven decision-making and autonomous remediation, unified for the first time in a single offering.”

Tanium’s real-time endpoint intelligence enables fast, consistent action at scale, automating previously manual service desk and maintenance tasks like patch management.

"Together with Tanium, we've fundamentally changed how endpoints are managed and secured at scale—60% projected reduction in MTTR, autonomous patching and a clear path to our bold goal of zero breaches,” said Sankha Nagchoudhury, SVP, Digital Business Services and Experiences at ServiceNow. “This is execution at scale, and we look forward to extending this proven value to customers."

To see a demonstration of ServiceNow ITOM AI Prime powered by Tanium, visit the Tanium booth (#5517) or see it live in action in the Employee Experience Hub at Knowledge. To learn more about the power of the partnership, visit: https://www.tanium.com/partners/servicenow/spotlight/

About Tanium

Tanium is the Autonomous IT company. Driven by AI and real-time endpoint intelligence, Tanium Autonomous IT empowers IT and security teams to make their organizations unstoppable. Tanium Atlas, the company's autonomous operating system, gives a single IT or security operator the data, guidance and reach to accomplish what once required an entire team.

The company is recognized as a Leader in the inaugural 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Endpoint Management Tools and as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Client Endpoint Management Software for Windows Device Management 2025–2026 Vendor Assessment.

Many of the world’s leading organizations trust Tanium’s single, unified platform for endpoint management and security to innovate faster, stay resilient and move business forward with confidence, at scale.

To learn how Tanium delivers Autonomous IT for unstoppable business – visit www.tanium.com and LinkedIn.

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