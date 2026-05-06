ServiceNow and Accenture launch forward deployed engineering program to scale agentic AI across the enterprise

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Knowledge 2026 – Today, ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI control tower for business reinvention, and Accenture (NYSE: ACN) announced a forward deployed engineering (FDE) program to help enterprises take agentic AI from enterprise pilot to production at scale.

ServiceNow’s AI-native FDE team works together with industry-led Accenture FDEs inside mutual customers’ environments, collaborating to build agentic AI workflows natively on the ServiceNow AI Platform where enterprise work already runs. Share

Through the program, ServiceNow’s AI-native FDE team works together with industry-led Accenture FDEs inside mutual customers’ environments, collaborating to build agentic AI workflows natively on the ServiceNow AI Platform where enterprise work already runs, delivering value in production before enterprise rollout begins.

“Forward deployed engineering is how ServiceNow and Accenture turn mutual customers’ agentic AI business goals into value-generating production workloads,” said John Aisien, senior vice president and general manager, Central Product Management, Security & Risk at ServiceNow. “We're not simply handing over instructions. Our teams are in the customers’ environments, implementing ServiceNow, customer, and third-party building blocks, and demonstrating the resulting value metrics in the ServiceNow AI Control Tower.”

“The question our clients ask is not whether to invest in AI — it’s how to make it work at enterprise scale,” said Ram Ramalingam, lead for Software and Platform Engineering at Accenture. “This program brings together Accenture's industry depth and implementation reach with ServiceNow's AI Platform to deliver real results, not roadmaps. Together, we can move AI from isolated experiments to a core driver of business reinvention for our clients.”

Moving from experimentation to enterprise outcomes

According to Accenture’s Pulse of Change research, while AI is widely seen as a driver of revenue growth, only 32% of leaders report sustained, enterprise-wide AI impact. This is not a technology problem, but often due to a delivery gap.

With the FDE program, Accenture and ServiceNow teams build agentic AI workflows natively inside the enterprise systems where work already happens, then scale them through a single continuous motion from first build to enterprise-wide deployment. The program is designed to drive measurable business outcomes: faster operations, lower costs, and improved customer experiences at scale.

ServiceNow and Accenture clients get access to more than 300 pre-built AI agent skills and agentic workflows on the ServiceNow AI Platform, backed by Accenture's industry depth and ServiceNow's platform reach. At the center is ServiceNow's AI Control Tower, a unified command center that governs, secures, and manages AI agents at scale, giving organizations complete visibility into agent performance and outcomes without trading speed for control.

What makes this program different is how both companies come together to reinvent a value chain unique to each customer’s business. For every engagement, ServiceNow and Accenture build a purpose-built pod around the specific value chain — combining platform-native, AI-native, and industry expertise to take co-innovation from concept to production together.

For more information on ServiceNow and Accenture's partnership to scale agentic AI across the enterprise, visit here.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is the AI control tower for business reinvention. The ServiceNow AI Platform integrates with any cloud, any model, and any data source to orchestrate how work flows across the enterprise. By unifying legacy systems, departmental tools, cloud applications, and AI agents, ServiceNow provides a single pane of glass that connects intelligence to execution across every corner of business. With more than 100 billion workflows running on the platform each year, ServiceNow helps organizations turn fragmented operations into coordinated, autonomous workflows that deliver measurable results. Learn how ServiceNow puts AI to work for people at www.servicenow.com.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading solutions and services company that helps the world’s leading enterprises reinvent by building their digital core and unleashing the power of AI to create value at speed across the enterprise, bringing together the talent of our approximately 786,000 people, our proprietary assets and platforms, and deep ecosystem relationships. Our strategy is to be the reinvention partner of choice for our clients and to be the most client-focused, AI-enabled, great place to work in the world. Through our Reinvention Services we bring together our capabilities across strategy, consulting, technology, operations, Song and Industry X with our deep industry expertise to create and deliver solutions and services for our clients. Our purpose is to deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity, and we measure our success by the 360° value we create for all our stakeholders. Visit us at accenture.com.

ServiceNow Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” about the expectations, beliefs, plans, and intentions relating to ServiceNow and Accenture’s forward-deployed engineering program. Such statements include statements regarding future product capabilities and offerings and expected benefits to ServiceNow. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, ServiceNow’s results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements made. ServiceNow undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements include: (i) delays and unexpected difficulties and expenses in executing the product capabilities and offerings, (ii) changes in the regulatory landscape related to AI and (iii) uncertainty as to whether sales will justify the investments in the product capabilities and offerings. Further information on factors that could affect ServiceNow’s financial and other results is included in the filings ServiceNow makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

Accenture Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “likely,” “anticipates,” “aspires,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “estimates,” “positioned,” “outlook,” “goal,” “target” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance nor promises that goals or targets will be met, and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, without limitation, that the partnership might not achieve its anticipated benefits and risks and uncertainties related to the development and use of AI, including advanced AI, could harm our business, damage our reputation or give rise to legal or regulatory action, as well as the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed under the “Risk Factors” heading in Accenture plc’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements in this news release speak only as of the date they were made, and Accenture undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made in this news release or to conform such statements to actual results or changes in Accenture’s expectations.

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