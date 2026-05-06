RightCrowd Integrates Physical Access Control with ServiceNow, Closing the Gap Between Approval and Enforcement

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RightCrowd today announced the RightCrowd Spoke on ServiceNow, its physical access integration for the ServiceNow AI platform. The integration automates the execution of physical access decisions—provisioning, updating, and revoking credential access—directly within physical access control systems (PACS), with no manual steps required.

The RightCrowd Spoke on ServiceNow closes the gap between approval and enforcement. Organizations get automated enforcement, real-time visibility, and the audit trail to prove it — without replacing any of the infrastructure they already have. Share

While ServiceNow has become the system of record for identity and workflow automation across the enterprise, physical access control has remained outside that system. Access approved in ServiceNow still requires manual provisioning in separate PACS. The RightCrowd Spoke closes that gap: when access is approved in ServiceNow, the integration automatically executes the decision in the PACS with no manual handoffs. Organizations gain real-time visibility into physical access events within the ServiceNow AI platform and therefore a single system of record for both digital and physical activity.

"Enterprises have significant investments in ServiceNow to manage identity and automate workflows, and to drive their organizations from the AI Control Tower, but physical access has generally remained a manual exception — and that exception carried real risk. Role changes, contractor access, terminations: all of it depended on someone remembering to update a separate system(s). The RightCrowd Spoke closes that loop. Organizations get automated enforcement, real-time visibility, and the audit trail to prove it — without replacing any of the infrastructure they already have." — Darren Bain, VP Strategic Initiatives, RightCrowd

The RightCrowd Spoke can also extend governance to contractors, vendors, and credential holders not managed in traditional HR or identity systems—providing complete coverage across the enterprise workforce. For organizations with multiple PACS deployments, the integration routes and executes access changes across all systems from a single ServiceNow interface.

The RightCrowd Spoke has been developed in partnership with Bearing to augment the physical security and workflow catalogs around credentials and access that they deliver on the ServiceNow AI platform. The two companies have worked together to combine RightCrowd's more than 20 years of physical identity and access management expertise with Bearing's ServiceNow workflow and physical security orchestration capabilities.

"Physical access has been the missing piece in enterprise identity management. Bearing needed a partner with deep PACS integration expertise to close that gap for our ServiceNow customers. This partnership brings physical access automation directly into the workflows organizations already rely on—no separate systems, no manual handoffs." — Jason Veiock, Founder & CEO, Bearing

Learn More at Knowledge 2026

RightCrowd will be at Knowledge 2026 in Las Vegas, May 5-9 – Bearing's Booth AIS03 is a great place to meet with us.

About RightCrowd

RightCrowd is a global provider of intelligent security, safety, and compliance solutions that manage the access and presence of people across the workplace. With over two decades of experience delivering physical access solutions successfully at scale, RightCrowd is trusted by some of the world's largest organizations to protect and drive physical access automation for compliance, safety and security mandates. For more information, visit www.rightcrowd.com and follow RightCrowd on LinkedIn.

ABOUT BEARING

Bearing is the world's first software solution purpose-built by physical security leaders on ServiceNow. We deliver digital transformation, workflow automation, and artificial intelligence across operations to increase awareness and resolve incidents faster. Bearing is a ServiceNow Partner and empowers organizations to visualize their security posture, identify vulnerabilities, and chart a course to a more secure and resilient future. For more information, visit www.getyourbearing.com.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.