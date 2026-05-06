Outreach Announces Integration with ServiceNow to Accelerate Revenue Execution Across the Entire Revenue Cycle

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Outreach, the agentic AI platform for revenue teams, announced a new integration with ServiceNow at Knowledge 2026. The integration brings revenue orchestration directly into ServiceNow’s Customer Relationship Management (CRM), enabling go-to-market teams to move faster, stay in flow, and take action across critical sales workflows. The integration enables revenue teams to execute key sales workflows across the full revenue motion in ServiceNow while keeping data aligned automatically between Outreach and CRM.

Together, Outreach and ServiceNow help revenue teams execute faster across the entire revenue motion, so sellers can spend more time with customers and less time managing systems. Share

As a ServiceNow Build Partner, Outreach delivers a native bidirectional sync between Outreach and ServiceNow Sales CRM, keeping core customer and activity data dynamically updated so teams can operate with speed, accuracy, and consistency. The integration will be available in the ServiceNow Store.

With the integration, revenue teams can execute end-to-end agentic AI workflows and capture the activity directly inside ServiceNow Sales CRM. For sellers, this means less app switching and less manual work. For sales leaders and RevOps teams, this means clearer visibility into revenue activities across systems, streamlined execution of core revenue workflows, and a consistent path from engagement to opportunity close.

“Revenue teams need technology that drives action, not more complexity,” said Abhijit Mitra, Chief Executive Officer at Outreach. “Our integration with ServiceNow helps sellers work more efficiently by reducing app switching, keeping data aligned across systems, and enabling key sales activities directly within ServiceNow CRM. Together, Outreach and ServiceNow help revenue teams execute faster across the entire revenue motion, so sellers can spend more time with customers and less time managing systems.”

“Exceptional customer service is shifting from transactional to transformational, underpinned by intelligent, connected experiences powered by AI,” said Alix Douglas, group vice president, Partner Solutions at ServiceNow. “Outreach's integration, built on the ServiceNow AI Platform, equips organizations to accelerate revenue execution by keeping sellers in flow, data aligned, and key activities moving - all without leaving ServiceNow CRM. Together, we're advancing a shared mission to supercharge every stage of the customer journey.”

The ServiceNow Partner Program rewards partners for their broad expertise and experience to drive opportunities, reach new markets, and deliver transformative outcomes for joint customers across the enterprise. As a Build partner, Outreach develops and distributes applications with the ServiceNow AI Platform, including tailored configurations and seamless integrations to enhance platform capabilities.

About Outreach

Outreach, founded in 2014, is the only complete agentic AI platform for revenue teams. Outreach infuses agentic AI, conversation intelligence, and assistive AI to power hundreds of use cases across revenue motions. From new logo prospecting to expansions, deal acceleration, driving retention, and forecasting, Outreach AI automates workflows and frees sellers to focus on more strategic conversations and actions. Revenue leaders benefit from connected account visibility, performance insights, and higher forecasting accuracy across every GTM team. World leading enterprise organizations use Outreach to power their revenue teams, including Databricks, SAP, Siemens, and Verizon to name a few. To learn more, please visit www.outreach.ai.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.