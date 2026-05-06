Aeva Delivers Atlas C-Samples to Daimler Truck for Autonomous Truck Production Program

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aeva® (Nasdaq: AEVA), a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, today announced it has delivered initial C-sample units of its Aeva Atlas™ 4D LiDAR sensors to Daimler Truck North America and Torc Robotics, marking a major milestone in the companies’ collaboration for the future series production of SAE Level 4 autonomous Class 8 semi-trucks.

The C-sample delivery represents a critical step toward the deployment of autonomous Freightliner Cascadia trucks in North America, where Aeva is the exclusive long-range LiDAR supplier. Atlas serves as a critical perception sensor in the vehicle’s autonomous driving system, enabling high-precision detection and tracking of objects at long distances required for safe highway autonomy.

“Our partnership with Aeva continues to make strong progress as we move toward series production of our autonomous truck program,” said Rakesh Aneja, Head of Corporate Development at Daimler Truck North America. “The delivery of Atlas C-samples reflects the maturity of Aeva’s technology and the strength of our collaboration as we work together to bring safe, reliable autonomous trucking solutions to market.”

With C-sample delivery underway, Aeva and Daimler Truck will continue integration, validation, and system optimization as the program advances towards series production.

“Delivering Atlas C-sample sensors to Daimler Truck marks a major step toward bringing autonomous trucking towards series production,” said Soroush Salehian, Co-founder and CEO of Aeva. “Atlas is purpose-built for the long-range perception required at highway speeds, and our unique ability to measure both distance and instant velocity enables autonomous systems to detect and respond to hazards earlier and with greater confidence. We’re proud to advance our collaboration with Daimler Truck towards launch as the industry moves closer to deploying safe autonomous trucks at scale.”

Atlas is powered by Aeva’s Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW) technology, which simultaneously measures range and velocity for every detected point. This capability allows autonomous systems to directly detect and track objects at long distances with high confidence while maintaining strong performance across a variety of weather and lighting conditions.

The Atlas platform is designed to deliver long-range detection up to 500 meters, enabling autonomous trucks to perceive critical hazards far ahead of the vehicle and respond safely at highway speeds. The sensor’s ability to directly measure velocity also helps autonomous systems distinguish moving objects from static background elements, improving reliability in complex driving environments.

About Aeva Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEVA)

Aeva’s mission is to bring the next wave of perception to a broad range of applications from automated driving, manufacturing automation and smart infrastructure, to robotics and consumer devices. Aeva is accelerating autonomy with its groundbreaking perception platform that integrates lidar-on-chip technology, system-on-chip processing, and perception algorithms onto silicon leveraging silicon photonics. Aeva 4D LiDAR sensors uniquely detect velocity and position simultaneously, allowing automated devices like vehicles and robots to make more intelligent and safe decisions. For more information, visit www.aeva.com, or connect with us on X or LinkedIn.

About Torc

Torc is driving the future of freight with autonomous technology. Torc has more than 20 years of experience in pioneering safety-critical, self-driving applications. Torc offers an AI-forward, self-driving vehicle software and integration solution and is currently focusing on commercializing autonomous trucks for long-haul applications in the U.S. In addition to its Blacksburg headquarters and engineering offices in Ann Arbor, MI, and Montreal, Torc has a fleet operations facility in Dallas-Fort Worth, to support the company’s productization and commercialization efforts for our customers. As an independent subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG, a global leader and pioneer in trucking, Torc is empowering exceptional employees, delivering a customer-focused autonomous truck product, and providing the safest, most reliable, and cost-efficient solution to the market.

Aeva, the Aeva logo, Aeva 4D LiDAR, Aeva Atlas, Aeries, Aeva Eve, Aeva Omni, Aeva CityOS, Aeva Ultra Resolution, Aeva CoreVision, and Aeva X1 are trademarks/registered trademarks of Aeva, Inc. All rights reserved. Third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to expectations about our product features, performance and our collaboration with Daimler Truck, including the deployment described herein. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including, but not limited to: (i) the fact that Aeva is an early stage company with a history of operating losses and may never achieve profitability, (ii) Aeva’s limited operating history, (iii) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations and to identify and realize additional opportunities, (iv) the ability for Aeva to have its products selected for inclusion in OEM products for commercial scale production, (v) the fact that products using Aeva’s technology may never achieve commercial production, (vi) unforeseen manufacturing issues or defects, (vii) Aeva’s ability to scale production if any products achieve commercial success, (viii) market acceptance of LiDAR technology and autonomous driving and other applications, (ix) general economic conditions and other material risks and other important factors that could affect our financial results. Please refer to our filings with the SEC, including our most recent Form 10-Q and Form 10-K. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Aeva assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Aeva does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.