Makino Strengthens New England Market Position with Yamazen Partnership

MASON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Makino, a global leader in advanced machining and manufacturing solutions, today announced a strategic expansion of its distribution network in the New England region with the appointment of Yamazen Inc. as its exclusive distributor of record.

“Everything we do starts with our customers,” said Bob Henry, executive vice president, Makino Inc. “Partnering with Yamazen in New England allows us to ensure our customers continue to get the most out of their Makino investment." Share

This move reflects Makino’s continued investment in high-performance manufacturing markets and reinforces its commitment to delivering greater value, deeper technical engagement, and faster response times to customers across Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine.

As customer demands evolve—driven by increasing complexity, tighter tolerances, and the need for higher productivity—Makino is aligning its regional strategy to ensure manufacturers have access to the strongest combination of technology, applications expertise, and local support.

“Everything we do starts with our customers,” said Bob Henry, executive vice president, Makino Inc. “Partnering with Yamazen in New England allows us to strengthen local support, improve responsiveness, and ensure our customers continue to get the most out of their Makino investment.”

Yamazen’s established presence in Connecticut and the broader Northeast, combined with its reputation for technical excellence and customer responsiveness, positions Makino to accelerate market development while enhancing the customer experience at every stage—from evaluation and purchase to optimization and long-term support.

Through this partnership, customers will benefit from:

Stronger local engagement with dedicated regional applications and service teams

engagement with dedicated regional applications and service teams Accelerated productivity gains through deeper process knowledge and support

through deeper process knowledge and support Improved responsiveness to evolving production challenges and opportunities

to evolving production challenges and opportunities A more integrated approach to capital equipment, automation, and process optimization

“Makino’s technology leadership combined with Yamazen’s customer-first execution creates a powerful advantage for manufacturers in this region,” said James Hansen, President of Yamazen Inc. “We’re focused on helping customers grow—whether that means increasing throughput, improving quality, or taking on more complex work.”

Makino and Yamazen are working in close coordination to ensure a seamless transition, with no disruption to current projects, service agreements, or customer support. Existing customers will be contacted directly with updated information and resources.

This strategic alignment underscores Makino’s long-term commitment to the New England market—investing in partnerships that not only support customers today, but help them compete and grow in the future.

About Makino Inc.

A world leader in advanced CNC machine tools. Makino manufactures a wide range of high-precision metal-cutting machining centers and Electrical Discharge Machines (EDM) including three, four, and five-axis machines in both horizontal and vertical configurations. Our turnkey and integration/automation services provide single source responsibility minimizing risk to production launch dates. With Makino engineering services, we offer industry-leading workpiece processing expertise for even the most challenging applications. For more information, call 1.513.573.7200 or visit www.Makino.com.

About Yamazen Inc.

Yamazen Inc. is a leading distributor of advanced manufacturing technologies, providing precision machine tools, automation solutions, and engineered systems across North America. Headquartered in Elk Grove Village, Illinois, Yamazen delivers application expertise, technical support, and integrated manufacturing solutions to customers across a wide range of industries.