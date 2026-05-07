Atari Acquires Rights to the Legendary Wizardry RPGs

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atari® (Euronext Growth Paris: ALATA) — one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers — announced today the acquisition of the complete and exclusive rights to the first five Wizardry games and their underlying IP. The five games included are Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord (1981), Wizardry II: The Knight of Diamonds (1982), Wizardry III: Legacy of Llylgamyn (1983), Wizardry IV: The Return of Werdna (1987), and Wizardry V: Heart of the Maelstrom (1988).

This highly influential IP, often referred to as the ‘Original Wizardry’ and ‘The Llylgamyn Saga’, set the cornerstone for the Japanese RPG genre. The acquisition also includes many other Wizardry-related video games, contract rights, and other related intellectual property.

The original Wizardry NES, SNES and PC games as well as the underlying IP, including spells, characters, places, and monsters from the original Wizardry universe, have been unavailable to developers and fans for more than 25 years.

Atari is excited to bring these genre-defining games back to market through expanded digital and physical distribution and the creation of remasters, collections, and new releases. In addition, Game publishing will be complemented by the release of merchandise, card and board games, books and comics, and TV and film projects as part of a long-term plan to build an entertainment franchise based on the Original Wizardry games.

“When Andrew Greenberg and I created Wizardry back in the 1980s, the video game industry was still in its infancy, and the original games were some of the first to bring the role-playing experience to PCs and consoles,” said Robert Woodhead, co-creator of the Wizardry franchise. “As Atari continues to reintroduce the games on new platforms and to new audiences, I'll definitely be paying attention to the reactions of gamers who decide to take on a real old-school challenge.”

“Wizardry is such an influential RPG franchise, yet many of the games have been unavailable for more than two decades,” said Wade Rosen, CEO and Chairman of Atari. “We are excited to have this rare opportunity to republish, remaster and bring console ports and physical releases of these early games to market.”

The Wizardry titles 6, 7 and 8 are owned by the Japanese publishing company Drecom and are based on a different fictional universe.

In 2024 Atari’s studio Digital Eclipse published a remake of the very first title in the franchise, Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord, that ingeniously layered modern graphics over the largely text-based Apple II original. The revived game preserves the appeal of the classic, while adding many upgrades for fans playing on modern PC and consoles. The remake, praised by original fans, introduced a new generation of players to the franchise and won a Grammy Award for its original score.

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About Atari

Atari is an interactive entertainment company and an iconic gaming industry brand that transcends generations and audiences. The company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment, and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 400 unique games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, Pong®, and RollerCoaster Tycoon®. The Atari family of brands includes game developers Coatsink, Digital Eclipse, Early Morning Studios, Implicit Conversions, Infogrames, Nightdive Studios, Stormteller Games, and the community-based sites AtariAge and MobyGames. Atari has offices in New York and Paris. Visit us online at www.Atari.com.

Atari shares are listed in France on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN Code FR0010478248, Ticker ALATA) and OTC Pink Current (Ticker PONGD).

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