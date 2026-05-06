Spoke Unveils Brand Evolution and Launches Industry's First Automated Call QA for Mobile Phones at Twilio SIGNAL 2026

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spoke today announced a brand evolution alongside the launch of Spoke Enlighten, the industry's first automated call QA and coaching solution built for mobile phones. The announcements coincide with the company's presence at Twilio SIGNAL San Francisco 2026 (May 6-7), where Spoke will showcase its solutions at Booth #4.

Most QA tools review 2% of calls. Spoke reviews 100% — including the ones on mobile phones. Share

The rebrand reflects Spoke's focus on US regulated industries — healthcare, financial services, and insurance — where mobile phone conversations drive business outcomes but compliance oversight, call recording, and quality assurance have remained persistent gaps.

"We started Spoke around a simple idea: make it easier for people to talk to each other," said Jason Kerr, CEO and Co-Founder of Spoke. "What we realized was that business phone systems were built for people sitting at desks. But the world was moving mobile — field workers, remote teams, doctors making rounds, financial advisors meeting clients. These mobile users were becoming second-class citizens without access to the same recording, compliance tools, customer data, or visibility their office-bound colleagues had."

From Desk Phones to Mobile Business Communications

For 10 years the Spoke team has built on the Twilio platform. Today, Spoke handles approximately 5 million calls per week across 2,300 customers. The platform brings enterprise phone capabilities — call recording, compliance monitoring, business phone numbers, call routing — to mobile devices, closing a critical gap for organizations where employees work outside traditional office environments.

"Mobile users in regulated industries face a unique challenge," said Kieron Lawson, CTO and Co-Founder of Spoke. "They need call recording for compliance. They need business phone numbers separate from personal phones. They need access to customer data, quality assurance, and coaching. But they're working from mobile devices in the field. We've spent over a decade solving that gap."

Customers can purchase Spoke directly from Twilio and run it within their existing Twilio account — critical for regulated industries where call recordings, phone data, and audit trails must remain under direct organizational control.

Spoke Enlighten: First Automated Call QA for Mobile Phones

Unlike traditional QA tools that sample 2% of desk phone or contact center calls, Spoke Enlighten evaluates 100% of mobile and desk-based conversations against company playbooks, compliance requirements, and training protocols.

It closes three gaps that traditional QA tools miss entirely:

Mobile Call Compliance : Automated recording, monitoring, and compliance checking for conversations on mobile phones outside traditional contact centers

: Automated recording, monitoring, and compliance checking for conversations on mobile phones outside traditional contact centers Complete Call Coverage : 100% quality assurance across all conversations, eliminating blind spots from manual sampling

: 100% quality assurance across all conversations, eliminating blind spots from manual sampling Proactive Mobile Oversight: Real-time alerts and coaching for mobile workers before compliance issues escalate

Early results from customers:

45% increase in close rates through consistent playbook adherence

through consistent playbook adherence 70% reduction in compliance review costs through automated QA across all calls

through automated QA across all calls 1,200+ manager hours reclaimed annually through automated coaching generation

"At Sage Freight, we prioritize people in every relationship," said Patrick Jones, Senior Director of IT at Sage Freight, a joint Twilio and Spoke customer. "Spoke Enlighten exceeds its name—the insights it creates are truly enlightening. It's designed to lift people up, not replace them, improving both people and business outcomes over time. If you're struggling to get started with AI for call quality, Spoke Enlighten provides a clear path to real ROI."

Spoke Enlighten leverages Twilio Conversation Intelligence to automatically score every conversation and generate personalized coaching plans written in each company's voice — giving managers clear guidance without manual call review.

Built for Regulated Mobile Communications

Current customers include a top-5 U.S. healthcare system, a global pharmaceutical logistics provider, property and casualty insurance companies, auto-finance institutions, multi-state in-home healthcare providers, and a 250-physician volunteer medical hotline.

"In regulated industries, mobile phone calls matter just as much as contact center calls — often more," said Kerr. "A doctor calling a patient. A financial advisor meeting a client offsite. An insurance adjuster at an accident scene. Organizations can't afford zero visibility just because the call happened on a mobile phone. That's the gap we've closed."

Twilio SIGNAL San Francisco 2026

Spoke will be at Booth #4, Main Hall, May 6-7. Speaking session:

"Increase Close Rates by 45% with AI-Powered Call QA & Coaching on Twilio" May 7, 1:10 pm – 1:35 pm, Breakout Session Hall, San Francisco Marriott Marquis Speaker: Jason Kerr, CEO & Co-Founder

Availability and Getting Started

Spoke Enlighten is available immediately on the Twilio platform. Visit getspoke.com or contact your Twilio account manager. Spoke Enlighten's integration with Twilio Conversation Intelligence is highlighted in Twilio's recent post: From Data to Daily Wins: Driving Voice AI ROI with Twilio and Spoke.

About Spoke

Spoke helps regulated businesses record, review, and improve every customer conversation — including the ones happening on mobile phones. Built for industries where calls carry compliance weight — healthcare, financial services, insurance, and high-value retail — Spoke gives mobile workers full parity with their desk-based colleagues: the same data, tools, processes, compliance, and coaching, wherever they work. Spoke processes approximately 5 million conversations per week across 2,300 customers on the Twilio platform. When people talk, things get better.

Twilio SIGNAL Booth: Booth #4, Main Hall, May 6-7, 2026

Speaking Session: May 7, 1:10 pm – 1:35 pm, Twilio SIGNAL Breakout Session Hall, San Francisco Marriott Marquis