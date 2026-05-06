Giant Eagle Taps Ibotta as its Exclusive Digital Promotions Partner in Support of its "Because It Matters" Value Strategy

DENVER & PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ibotta (NYSE: IBTA), North America’s leading digital promotions network, today announced a landmark exclusive partnership with Giant Eagle, Inc., one of the nation’s largest multi-format food and pharmacy retailers. Giant Eagle has joined the Ibotta Performance Network, selecting Ibotta as its exclusive provider of digital promotions across its 200+ supermarkets and digital platforms.

“By moving to an exclusive partnership with Ibotta, Giant Eagle is providing CPG brands with a streamlined, powerful platform to drive incremental growth while helping families save on the products that matter most to them.” Share

The partnership represents a significant step forward in Giant Eagle’s recently announced “Because It Matters” business strategy, a multi-year plan centered on delivering better everyday value and a modernized shopping experience for its communities. By integrating with the Ibotta Performance Network, Giant Eagle will provide its customers with a much larger, curated gallery of digital offers that significantly increases both the quantity and relevance of available savings compared to previous offerings. For CPG brands, this transition offers a more efficient, high-impact path to reach one of the most loyal grocery audiences in the country through a single, verified digital channel that delivers measurable outcomes at scale.

“At Giant Eagle, our 'Because It Matters' strategy is our promise to prioritize what truly matters to our guests: quality, service, and meaningful value,” said Justin Weinstein, Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer at Giant Eagle. “Partnering with Ibotta allows us to deliver on that promise by providing our shoppers with hundreds of high-quality, brand-name promotions accessible anytime on the groceries they buy most. This transition to the Ibotta Performance Network ensures our customers have access to the industry's most robust and relevant offer gallery, strengthening the overall value our customers can realize by shopping at Giant Eagle.”

The Ibotta Performance Network gives retailers and publishers access to eight times the number of national CPG offers compared to leading competitors, providing daily savings directly to their customers, while giving CPG brands a performance-based model where they pay only when a promotion results in a verified sale. In joining the network, Giant Eagle becomes part of an elite group of partners that includes Walmart, Instacart, DoorDash, and Uber, among others.

“Giant Eagle has always prioritized delivering maximum value for its shoppers, which is why it’s regarded so highly not only in its local market, but among all grocery retailers nationwide,” said Bryan Leach, CEO and founder of Ibotta. “By moving to an exclusive partnership with Ibotta, Giant Eagle is providing CPG brands with a streamlined, powerful platform to drive incremental growth while helping families save on the products that matter most to them.”

Ibotta’s technology will now power the digital rewards that help Giant Eagle and Market District customers lower the cost of their grocery bills. Shoppers can expect the new, expanded offer sets to begin rolling out across Giant Eagle’s digital footprint in the coming months.

About Ibotta ("I bought a...")

Ibotta (NYSE: IBTA) is the leading provider of digital promotions for CPG brands, reaching over 200 million consumers through a network of publishers called the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN). The IPN allows marketers to influence what people buy, and where and how often they shop – all while paying only when their campaigns directly result in a sale. American shoppers have earned over $2.9 billion through the IPN since 2012. Ibotta is headquartered in Denver and has been listed as a top place to work by The Denver Post and Inc. Magazine.

About Giant Eagle

Giant Eagle, Inc., ranked among Forbes magazine’s largest private corporations, is one of the nation’s largest food retailers and distributors. Founded in 1931, Giant Eagle, Inc. has grown to be a leading food and pharmacy retailer in the region, with more than 200 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, north central Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland, and Indiana.