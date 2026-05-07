PlanetBids and Plan-It Partner to Connect Capital Planning and Procurement for Public Agencies

ORMOND BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PlanetBids, a leading provider of digital procurement software for public agencies, and Plan-It Capital Improvement Planning Software, which provides Capital Improvement Planning (CIP) solutions for local governments, today announced a strategic partnership designed to connect capital planning and procurement workflows for public agencies.

PlanetBids' partnership with Plan-It Capital Improvement Software will bridge the gap between planning infrastructure and capital improvement projects and the procurement lifecycle that puts those projects in motion. Share

Public agencies often manage capital planning and procurement in separate systems. Projects are planned and budgeted for years in advance, but when it’s time to issue bids and award contracts, procurement teams frequently rely on different tools and workflows than those used in planning. This disconnect can lead to delays, inconsistencies in project information, and additional manual work.

This partnership between PlanetBids and Plan-It will help agencies move capital projects from planning to procurement more efficiently.

Plan-It Capital Improvement Planning Software helps governments organize and prioritize capital projects, track funding sources, and create clear capital improvement plans for leadership and the public. PlanetBids supports the next phase of the process by enabling agencies to manage vendor registration, create and issue solicitations, receive electronic bid submissions, and award contracts through a centralized procurement platform and online vendor portal.

PlanetBids takes an open, integration-agnostic approach to procurement technology. Instead of forcing agencies to adopt a single-solution environment or a limited set of technology partners, PlanetBids works with the systems agencies already use. Integrations are designed to support each organization’s operational needs, allowing procurement teams to modernize sourcing and vendor management without disrupting existing financial or administrative systems.

Together, the two platforms provide a clear path for agencies to move projects from long-term planning to competitive procurement and project delivery.

"Public agencies invest significant time planning infrastructure and capital projects, but the transition from that planning to the procurement stage can often slow that progress,” said David DiGiacomo, PlanetBids CEO. “This strategic partnership with Plan-It helps bridge that gap by connecting capital planning directly with the procurement lifecycle. Together, we’re giving agencies a clearer, more efficient path from project planning to competitive bidding and contract award.”

“We built Plan-It to help cities and local governments bring order and clarity to capital planning,” said Shaylan Hurley, CEO, Plan-It Capital Improvement Planning Software. “Working with PlanetBids allows our agencies to carry that organization forward into the procurement phase so projects can move from concept to delivery more smoothly.”

As infrastructure investment continues to increase across cities and local governments, agencies are seeking ways to better connect planning, budgeting, and procurement processes. The partnership reflects a growing trend across government technology toward specialized solutions that integrate with existing systems. By combining capital planning and procurement workflows, PlanetBids and Plan-It aim to help agencies improve coordination, reduce manual processes, and deliver infrastructure projects more efficiently.

Organizations who would like to learn more about the PlanetBids/Plan-It partnership or become a PlanetBids partner can visit the PlanetBids Partnerships page at https://home.planetbids.com/partnerships/.

About PlanetBids

PlanetBids’ lifecycle procurement platform helps procurement professionals in the public, private, education, and non-profit sectors streamline their purchasing operations and improve vendor and supplier relationships for better budget and resource management. With tools for bid and vendor management, business certification and insurance tracking, contract and document management, and reporting, PlanetBids is purpose-built by procurement industry experts for agencies of all sizes and budgets. Learn more at planetbids.com.

About Plan-It

Plan-It is a web-based Capital Improvement Planning (CIP) software platform used by cities, counties, utilities, and other public agencies to plan, prioritize, and manage capital projects and infrastructure investments. With more than 25 years of experience serving government organizations, Plan-It helps agencies replace fragmented spreadsheets with organized, defensible capital planning systems that support long-term decision making and professional reporting. Learn more at cipsoftware.com.