HES FinTech Expands Partnership with Acquired.com to Deliver Next-Generation Recurring Payments via Visa A2A

VILNIUS, Lithuania--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HES FinTech, a global provider of lending and debt collection software, has expanded its partnership with Acquired.com, a payments infrastructure provider specializing in recurring commerce. The latest development brings Commercial Variable Recurring Payments (cVRPs) powered by Visa A2A to HES LoanBox through a native, out-of-the-box integration.

Advancing the modernization of recurring payments and bringing tangible value to lenders. Share

Recurring payments are critical across lending, insurance, utilities, and collections, yet traditional methods like direct debit and card-on-file often trade off speed, cost, and reliability. Acquired.com solves this by unifying cards, Direct Debit, Open Banking, and cVRPs within a single infrastructure — now extended through its UK partnership with Visa.

cVRPs — the next evolution of recurring payment technology — enable real-time, bank-to-bank transactions through a structured consent model. Customers authorize once in their banking app, defining payment limits, frequency, and duration for full transparency and control.

Visa A2A delivers cVRPs via Faster Payments, with pre-transaction Confirmation of Funds checks that cut failures and boost operational efficiency.

At the core of the partnership is Acquired.com's API-first architecture, which embeds payment capabilities into HES LoanBox with rapid deployment and minimal engineering effort.

HES LoanBox clients — fintechs, banks, and financial institutions — gain immediate access to A2A payments within their workflows, reducing failed payments, improving cash flow visibility, and supporting multiple rails as market standards evolve. Borrowers, in turn, benefit from a streamlined repayment experience with clear consent, defined limits, and greater control over timing — reducing friction and building trust.

“Working with a provider that is deeply embedded in the UK fintech ecosystem allows us to deliver more relevant, compliant, and forward-looking payment capabilities to our clients.”

Ivan Kovalenko, Founder & CEO, HES FinTech

“Our ongoing collaboration with HES FinTech enables us to embed advanced A2A capabilities directly into the platform, ensuring that users can manage collections and recurring payments with minimal friction. BCombining our payment infrastructure with LoanBox's automation streamlines operations and improves customer experience.”

Gregory Cox, Founder & CEO, Acquired.com

About HES FinTech

Founded in 2012 in Vilnius, Lithuania, HES FinTech provides automated end-to-end lending and loan management software for banks and financial institutions worldwide, covering the full credit lifecycle — from origination and scoring to servicing and recovery.

About Acquired.com

Founded in 2016, Acquired.com delivers a unified payments infrastructure, helping businesses optimize recurring payments across multiple rails to reduce complexity and improve performance.