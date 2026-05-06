Surf Air Mobility Announces Details of SurfOS Commercial Launch Plan

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE: SRFM) (“Surf Air Mobility”, or the “Company”) today provided details on the commercial go-to-market strategy for SurfOS, the Company’s AI-enabled software operating system powered by Palantir Technologies (“Palantir”). SurfOS’s products serve the fragmented Part 135 private aviation and air mobility market through BrokerOS, OperatorOS, and SurfOS Enterprise Solutions, each monetized through distinct revenue models for brokers, operators, and large enterprise clients.

SurfOS targets an estimated $156 billion global market opportunity across three segments: chartered air transport, private aircraft sales, and MRO aftermarket. SurfOS is positioned to capture value across these interdependent markets by creating a connected ecosystem where supply and demand are optimized by leveraging Palantir's Foundry and AIP.

Unlike pure-play software providers, Surf Air Mobility develops and validates every SurfOS product inside its own airline and charter businesses, including Southern Airways, Mokulele Airlines, and Surf On Demand private charter, before offering it to external customers. This operational proof-of-concept differentiates SurfOS because the software has been developed on real operational and commercial performance data.

Liam Fayed, Co-Founder of Surf Air Mobility, said: "We are one of the only companies in the aviation industry that both builds the software and runs the operations. We have the data infrastructure in place on Palantir’s Foundry platform and are developing agentic workflows and automation faster than ever before. The results are evident from the improvements to our business and financial performance. This track record is what will allow us to successfully sell SurfOS based on measurable outcomes.”

With the Company's federated operational data live within Palantir's Foundry platform, SurfOS is developing a suite of AI agents designed to autonomously optimize critical workflows, such as dynamic pricing, crew scheduling, aircraft sourcing, and AOG recovery. With Palantir's AIP providing the underlying AI infrastructure, the Company expects to deploy these SurfOS agents at an accelerated pace.

SurfOS Go-to-Market Overview:

BrokerOS

Go-to-Market: Commercially Live Since December 2025 BrokerOS launched commercially in December 2025 through the Powered by Surf On Demand program that equips independent brokers with a branded platform offering a full suite of tools and an end-to-end solution, including 24/7 customer service, safety accreditation, real-time aircraft access, and complimentary aircraft recovery BrokerOS deployed within Surf On Demand’s internal sales team delivered a 32% increase in bookings for top-performing brokers, 57% faster quote-to-close cycles, and 40% more payments processed on-platform comparing Q1 2026 vs. Q1 2025

Revenue Model: BrokerOS generates revenue via a take rate across On Demand private charter bookings

2026 Commercial Target: 100 independent brokers onboarded by year-end, contributing to Surf On Demand private charter business revenue and profitable margin



OperatorOS

Go-to-Market: Launching Second Half of 2026 OperatorOS is designed for small and mid-sized Part 135 scheduled and charter air operators and is targeted for external commercial launch in the second half of 2026 Core modules within OperatorOS include crew and aircraft scheduling, reporting, and distribution, and will feed supply directly into BrokerOS The Company currently has 17 Letters of Intent and software agreements in its initial sales pipeline generated from 440+ existing operator relationships

Revenue Model: Modular subscription fee based on operator size, charged per module Additional revenue generated from ancillary service upsells

2026 Commercial Target: 10 additional letters of intent signed by year-end Five operators onboarded and live on OperatorOS by year-end



SurfOS Enterprise Solution

Go-to-Market: Active Pipeline SurfOS Enterprise Solutions provides fully customized deployments of SurfOS powered by Palantir’s Foundry and AI platforms for large operators, charter brokerages, and aircraft manufacturers Palantir's forward-deployed engineering team participates directly in enterprise sales conversations under the Company’s exclusive teaming agreement

Revenue Model: Customized agreements

2026 Commercial Target: Targeting first multi-year, multi-million-dollar enterprise contracts in 2026



For more information about the SurfOS go-to-market and commercialization strategy, the Company posted a presentation on the Events & Presentations page of its investor relations website.

About Surf Air Mobility

Surf Air Mobility is a Los Angeles-based air mobility platform. With its AI-enabled SurfOS software, Surf Air Mobility provides technology designed to support the modernization of air operations and the adoption of next-generation aircraft. The Company currently operates one of the largest commuter airlines in the United States by scheduled departures and provides private charter services. Together, these businesses provide the operational scale and real-world operating data to validate and deploy its software. Together, these capabilities position Surf Air Mobility as a leader shaping a more efficient, connected, and accessible future for aviation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the functionality and timing of the commercial release of SurfOS and Surf Air Mobility’s ability to achieve its business objectives. Readers of this release should be aware of the speculative nature of forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the beliefs of the Company’s management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company and reflect the Company’s current views concerning future events. As such, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among many others: Surf Air Mobility’s ability to anticipate the future needs of the air mobility market; Surf Air Mobility’s future ability to pay contractual obligations and liquidity will depend on operating performance, cash flow and ability to secure adequate financing; the dependence on third-party partners and suppliers for the components and collaboration in Surf Air Mobility’s development of its advanced air mobility software platform, and any interruptions, disagreements or delays with those partners and suppliers; the inability to execute business objectives and growth strategies successfully or sustain Surf Air Mobility’s growth; the inability of Surf Air Mobility’s customers to pay for Surf Air Mobility’s services; the inability of Surf Air Mobility to obtain additional financing or access the capital markets to fund its ongoing operations on acceptable terms and conditions; the outcome of any legal proceedings that might be instituted against Surf Air Mobility, the risks associated with Surf Air Mobility’s obligations to comply with applicable laws, government regulations and rules and standards of the New York Stock Exchange; and general economic conditions. These and other risks are discussed in detail in the periodic reports that the Company files with the SEC, and investors are urged to review those periodic reports and the Company’s other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, before making an investment decision. The Company assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements except as required by law.