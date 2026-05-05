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Corpay Signs JP Morgan and BVNK As Blockchain Infrastructure Partners

Enables 24x7 stablecoin and tokenized fiat disbursements

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corpay, Inc. (NYSE: CPAY), the corporate payments company, today announced that it has added blockchain-based settlement to its cross-border payments platform through agreements with two leading infrastructure providers: JP Morgan for its Kinexys private blockchain, and BVNK for stablecoin interoperability.

These agreements expand Corpay Cross-Border’s multi-rail platform — spanning SWIFT, proprietary iACH, and real-time local payment schemes — by adding blockchain-based settlement across select corridors. Corpay now supports multiple global payment rails, enabling clients to access different settlement methods through a single integrated platform.

“We are continuing to build a truly multi-rail global payments platform,” said Ron Clarke, Chairman and CEO of Corpay. “Adding both public and private blockchain capabilities allows us to optimize how payments move — improving speed, flexibility, and efficiency for our clients around the world.”

“Stablecoins and tokenized fiat are expanding how money moves globally,” said Mark Frey, Group President, Corpay Cross-Border Solutions. “We’ve built the platform that connects these different rails — routing each transaction across whichever rail delivers the best outcome for the client.”

Please join Corpay’s Cross-Border Teach-In on May 13, 2026 to learn more about the business and these latest developments.

About Corpay
Corpay (NYSE: CPAY), the Corporate Payments Company, is a global S&P 500 provider of commercial cards (e.g., spend management, fleet cards, virtual cards), AP modernization solutions (e.g., invoice and payments automation), and cross-border services (mass payments, risk management solutions and global bank accounts) to businesses worldwide. Corpay solutions “keep business moving” and result in our customers better controlling business expenses, mitigating fraud, and ultimately spending less. To learn more, visit www.corpay.com.

Contacts

Corpay Investor Relations
Jim Eglseder
James.Eglseder@corpay.com
770-417-4697

Industry:

Corpay, Inc.

NYSE:CPAY
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Corpay Investor Relations
Jim Eglseder
James.Eglseder@corpay.com
770-417-4697

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