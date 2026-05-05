MN8 Energy Closes Tolling Agreement, Expands Public EV Charging Footprint in San Jose, California

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MN8 Energy LLC (“MN8”) today announced a new tolling agreement with San Jose Clean Energy (“SJCE”) to design, build, own, and operate 40 direct-current fast-charging (DCFC) ports across five city-owned sites.

“We’ve built this model to work for any CCA looking to procure EV charging. San Jose is our first stop, we’re excited to continue building across the state.” - Alan Dowdell, Head of Distributed Energy Solutions, MN8 Energy Share

Under the agreement, MN8 is responsible for funding project costs and supporting operational performance, while SJCE retains control over branding and retail pricing. Revenue is collected and reconciled against a fixed fee structure, creating a predictable framework for both parties.

The novel tolling agreement is modeled after the way California utilities and CCAs currently procure power assets, removing the complexity of acquiring EV charging infrastructure. The model eliminates ownership risks for public agencies, lowering the barrier to deployment.

“This is EV charging procurement done the way the industry already knows how to work,” said Alan Dowdell, Head of Distributed Energy Solutions (DES) at MN8 Energy. “We’ve built this model to work for any CCA looking to procure EV charging. San Jose is our first stop, we’re excited to continue building across the state.”

MN8’s DES platform brings a proven track record of providing EV charging infrastructure in partnership with cities and in service of underserved communities. In July 2025, the company announced its Gateway to Hunts Point project, a first-of-its-kind freight EV charging hub in New York’s South Bronx. The project reflects MN8’s commitment to deploying infrastructure investment in underserved communities.

The deployment in San Jose covers five city-owned sites, totaling 8 MW of capacity and featuring 20 dual-port chargers across neighborhoods with limited access to public EV charging infrastructure. Construction is expected to begin in late 2026, with stations coming online in early 2027.

About MN8

MN8 Energy serves enterprise customers on their journey to an electrified, decarbonized world by providing renewable energy and related services. With approximately 4 gigawatts of operational and under-construction solar projects, 1.1 gigawatt hours of battery energy storage capacity comprised of over 874 projects across 29 states, and more than 100 high-power EV charging stations across 26 states, MN8 is one of the largest and most sophisticated independent solar energy and energy storage power producers in the United States. MN8 is headquartered in New York and has offices in South Florida, Dallas, and Madrid. Learn more at MN8.com.