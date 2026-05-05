Hartford HealthCare and Cadence Announce Partnership to Expand Remote Care for Seniors with Chronic Conditions

HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hartford HealthCare today announced a strategic partnership with Cadence to thoughtfully deploy Cadence’s Clinical Intelligence as part of Hartford HealthCare Remote Care, a new program designed to support older adults living with chronic conditions and extend preventive primary care beyond the traditional clinical setting.

"The future of health care isn’t confined to a building, an appointment, or a moment in time." Share

Through this partnership, Hartford HealthCare will bring AI-supported vitals monitoring, proactive clinical support, and personalized lifestyle coaching into patients’ homes— helping individuals with conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, and heart failure stay healthier between in-person visits. By enabling earlier intervention and engagement between appointments, the program supports better outcomes while helping patients remain safely at home.

The collaboration advances Hartford HealthCare’s approach to reimagining care delivery by extending its care model beyond the walls of a traditional clinic setting. Using established clinical workflows, supervised AI agents can review daily patient data from personal, Cadence-compatible devices to identify timely, guideline-based medication recommendations. Every recommendation is reviewed and completed by a clinician, delivered within the patient’s existing care relationship at Hartford HealthCare.

“The future of health care isn’t confined to a building, an appointment, or a moment in time,” said Jeffrey A. Flaks, President and CEO of Hartford HealthCare. “By extending care into the home and using clinical intelligence to support our teams between visits, we’re meeting patients where they are — earlier, more proactively, and with the right care at the right time. This is how we build a healthier future for the communities we serve.”

Today, an older adult managing heart failure may wait weeks for a medication adjustment. With Hartford HealthCare Remote Care, supported by Cadence’s Clinical Intelligence, those changes can often occur in days—helping reduce hospitalizations and keep chronic conditions under tighter control.

“Hartford HealthCare continues to innovate in how we deliver care—bringing it closer to patients, identifying emerging concerns earlier, and intervening before conditions escalate,” said Dr. Ajay Kumar, Executive Vice President, and Chief Clinical Officer at Hartford HealthCare. “Through Hartford HealthCare Remote Care and our partnership with Cadence, we can extend our care teams beyond the clinic to focus on wellness, prevention, and improved outcomes, while also lowering the total cost of care for the patients who need it most.”

Operating through Hartford HealthCare Medical Group and shared clinical protocols, the program ensures that every AI-supported recommendation remains clinician-supervised and fully integrated into Hartford HealthCare’s longitudinal care model—preserving safety, accountability, and continuity while expanding access to proactive, personalized care.

"Across the US, there aren't enough clinicians to deliver the chronic care that millions of older adults need and the gap is only growing," said Chris Altchek, CEO and Founder of Cadence. "Hartford HealthCare is exactly the kind of partner this technology was built for – a system that's committed to outcomes-based care and willing to embed AI directly into how their teams deliver it. Clinical Intelligence doesn't live in a silo, it has to be part of the care model itself."

For more information visit: hartfordhealthcare.org/remotecare

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About Hartford HealthCare:

With over 48,000 dedicated colleagues and a bold vision for the future, Hartford HealthCare is transforming healthcare across Connecticut and beyond — enhancing access, affordability, health equity, and excellence. Spanning more than 500 locations across 185 towns and cities, our comprehensive care-delivery system is built to serve every community, every day.

From world-class hospitals—including two tertiary-level teaching hospitals, an acute-care community teaching hospital, an acute-care hospital and trauma center, and four community hospitals—to an expansive network of behavioral health services, multispecialty physician groups, urgent and virtual care, surgery centers, home care, senior care, rehabilitation, and mobile neighborhood health programs, Hartford HealthCare is there when and where it matters most

Hartford HealthCare touches the lives of more than 28,000 people every single day, delivering unparalleled care through its unique Institute Model — bringing together leading experts in neuroscience, cancer, digestive health, heart and vascular care, orthopedics, and urology and kidney health to provide a unified, high standard of care at the most affordable cost.

Recognized nationally for patient safety and clinical excellence, Hartford HealthCare was the only health system in the country awarded the prestigious Quest for Quality Prize from the American Hospital Association and boasts Leapfrog A-ratings across all its hospitals — making Hartford HealthCare one of the safest healthcare systems in the country.

Join us on our journey to redefine healthcare.

Visit www.HartfordHealthCare.org and stay connected.

About Cadence

Cadence is the AI company managing chronic care for older adults. Its Clinical Intelligence takes on the routine, high-volume work of chronic care – monitoring patients, surfacing risks, and coordinating action – so clinicians can focus on the decisions that require them. Grounded in partnerships with more than 20 leading health systems, deep EMR integration, its own Medical Group, and a population of more than 90,000 patients, its system is setting a new standard for chronic care delivery. Cadence has been recognized by TIME as one of the Top 100 HealthTech Companies, by LinkedIn as a Top Startup (#4, 2025), and described by NEJM Catalyst as a “Paradigm Shift in Chronic Disease Management.” To learn more, visit www.cadence.care.