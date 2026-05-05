Alter Domus Acquires MSC Group to Grow Service Capabilities in Australia

LONDON & MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alter Domus, a leading global provider of tech-enabled fund and corporate services for the alternative investment industry, today announced that it has agreed to acquire MSC Group to deepen its global client offering in Australia with specialist private credit and alternative assets servicing around trusteeship, custody and fund administration.

The acquisition represents a significant step in the expansion of Alter Domus’ global footprint and reinforces our client-led service model, increasing the firm’s capabilities in Australia and the wider APAC region. Clients of both MSC Group and Alter Domus will benefit immediately on closing from a broader service offering and access to a global platform with unrivalled resources and technological capability.

Babloo Sarin, Global Head of Client Delivery and APAC for Alter Domus commented: “Acquiring MSC Group brings together two complementary teams and underscores our commitment to offering industry-leading services to Australia's growing alternative assets market. This will see Alter Domus adding licensed capabilities in Australia and in key APAC areas to serve expanding demand among Private Credit and alternative asset clients.”

Matthew Fletcher, Founder and Group Managing Director of MSC Group commented: “Joining the Alter Domus global platform enhances our service delivery with increased resources, technology investment, and expanded capabilities. We look forward to joining the Alter Domus global team and bringing the benefits of this to our clients in Australia and the APAC region.”

The strategic expansion adds licensed Trustee, Custody, and DCM services to Alter Domus’ comprehensive fund administration offering in Australia and select APAC areas; supporting the firm’s aim to provide clients in the APAC region, and globally, with a broad range of complementary services.

The combined Alter Domus – MSC Group team will offer an Australian platform that provides institutional-grade infrastructure and deep specialist expertise. The enlarged organisation will offer enhanced service delivery in Australia and APAC with increased resources, technology investment and expanded capabilities.

The transaction is expected to close later this year following regulatory approvals.

Alter Domus was advised by KPMG (Tax and Transaction Services) and Gilbert + Tobin (Legal).

MSC was advised by Ankura (Corporate Affairs) and HWLE (Legal).

About Alter Domus

Alter Domus is a leading provider of tech-enabled fund administration, private debt, and corporate services for the alternative investment industry with more than 6,000 employees across 39 offices globally. Solely dedicated to alternatives, Alter Domus offers fund administration, corporate services, depositary services, capital administration, transfer pricing, domiciliation, management company services, loan administration, agency services, trade settlement and CLO manager services.

About MSC Group

MSC Group is a professional trustee, custody, financial intermediary and fund administration services provider. The firm is active across a full range of finance and investment markets, mandates, assets and capital structures. Founded in 2012, MSC Group operates offices in Melbourne, Sydney, Singapore and Kuala Lumpur.

For more information on Alter Domus please visit www.alterdomus.com and LinkedIn.