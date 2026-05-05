VMG Health Acquires Community Link Consulting

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VMG Health, the leading healthcare consulting firm for business performance, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Community Link Consulting, a specialized consulting firm that delivers proven expertise to community health centers, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), and healthcare organizations nationwide. VMG Health is a portfolio company of Incline Equity Partners, which invested in VMG Health in April 2024.

For rural and community healthcare organizations, this acquisition brings expanded expertise, deeper resources, and a stronger long-term partner through the firms’ integrated teams. Share

This acquisition represents a deliberate next step in VMG Health’s Safety Net Practice strategy. Earlier this year, VMG Health expanded its platform with the addition of Burrows Consulting, which added best‑in‑class grant-writing and application services that help community health centers, critical access hospitals, and rural health clinics secure funding and launch financially viable operations.

With the addition of Community Link Consulting, VMG Health adds equally critical finance, accounting, and compliance capabilities that support those organizations after funding is awarded—helping them remain financially healthy, compliant, and operationally strong over the long term. Together, the combined platform enables VMG Health to support FQHCs and community health centers across their full lifecycle, from securing funding to sustaining performance, delivering a differentiated and comprehensive offering within the safety net healthcare market.

“We are very pleased to welcome Community Link Consulting to the VMG Health family,” said Wes Champion, VMG Health Chief Executive Officer. “Their legacy of guiding healthcare organizations toward long-term financial stability and operational excellence directly aligns with our mission to deliver meaningful and measurable impact for healthcare providers across the nation. Our combined expertise will empower community health centers to improve access to care and long-term sustainability in underserved communities.”

Founded by Joel Hughes in 1999, Community Link Consulting brings deep, hands-on expertise across the full spectrum of finance and operational support required for safety-net healthcare providers. The firm provides specialized services, including revenue cycle management, Medicare and Medicaid cost reporting, grant management, coding and compliance support, and outsourced financial and accounting services.

Community Link Consulting also advises on strategic planning, operational improvement, and interim and fractional executive leadership to help organizations navigate growth, regulatory complexity, and evolving reimbursement models. Founded by healthcare leaders with direct FQHC and community health center experience, Community Link Consulting has supported more than 500 healthcare organizations across over 40 states, serving as a trusted partner in aligning mission, compliance, and long‑term financial sustainability.

“Joining the VMG Health team allows us to expand the solutions and value we offer to the community health centers we serve,” said Karen Creveling-Hughes, Community Link Consulting Chief Executive Officer. “Through this partnership, we can enhance our service offerings while staying rooted in our belief that every community deserves high-quality accessible care, and dedicated support.”

For rural and community healthcare organizations, this acquisition brings expanded expertise, deeper resources, and a stronger long-term partner through the firms’ integrated teams.

About VMG Health

VMG Health is the leading healthcare consulting firm for business performance. Since 1995, the firm has designed its business to address any strategic, regulatory, or operational challenges that affect quality, profitability, and growth. With eight offices and over 300 dedicated professionals representing an extensive array of credentials nationwide, VMG Health provides the expertise its clients can rely on.

About Community Link Consulting

Community Link Consulting has delivered premium consulting services to Federally Qualified Health Centers and Look-Alikes nationwide since 1999. Founded by healthcare leaders with first-hand FQHC experience, the firm serves more than 190 health centers across 40+ states. While maintaining a deep commitment to community health centers, Community Link Consulting is expanding its expertise to support evolving healthcare organizations of all types.

About Incline Equity Partners

Incline Equity Partners is a leading private equity firm dedicated to investing across the middle market in services, value-added distribution, software and technology and specialized light manufacturing companies. Incline is generally seeking growing companies with enterprise values of $25–$750 million. Incline’s typical investment types are ownership transitions for privately held businesses, buyouts and corporate divestitures within the U.S. and Canada.