OCTO and Sedgwick Announce Strategic Telematics Partnership

ROME--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OCTO, a global leader in telematics and data analytics, today announced a strategic partnership with Sedgwick, the world’s leading provider of claims and risk management solutions. Together, the two companies will reshape the future of insurance and mobility by combining advanced telematics with claims management services.

OCTO and Sedgwick are reshaping claims management through integrated telematics and data-driven insights Share

The collaboration aims to create a new model where telematics and efficiency come together to transform the customer experience.

By integrating OCTO’s cutting-edge telematics insights with Sedgwick’s global expertise in claims handling, the partnership will unlock a series of tangible benefits: enhanced speed and accuracy in crash and claims intake, quicker and more consistent liability assessments, fraud validation and reduction, optimized alerts to improve driver safety, and significant reductions in the overall cost and lifecycle of claims. The joint solution is telematics-agnostic, able to ingest data from connected cars, fleet management systems, or OCTO’s own onboard sensors, ensuring flexibility and scalability. Combined with OCTO’s leadership in insurance telematics and Sedgwick’s reputation as a leading global third-party administrator (TPA), this collaboration delivers measurable ROI supported by customized SLAs.

“This partnership with Sedgwick marks a significant step toward a more transparent, efficient, and sustainable claims management model,” said Pedro Bernardo Santos, Chief Business Development Officer at OCTO. “We see telematics as a key enabler to improve the customer experience and create lasting value across the industry.”

“Leaders across sectors, including in motor, fleet, and transportation, will see immediate value from this partnership,” said James Norman, Head of International Business Development, Sedgwick. “Our expertise at Sedgwick, combined with OCTO’s telematics capabilities, will further validate our commitment to continuous innovation and market leadership.”

This alliance will help to deliver faster, fairer, and more sustainable outcomes for all stakeholders.

About OCTO

For over 20 years, we have been developing integrated solutions that enable us to support our clients in seizing the opportunities offered by smart mobility and digital transformation. Thanks to an innovative approach based on Artificial Intelligence, we have developed advanced algorithms for accident detection, driving behavior analysis, claims management, and consumption optimization. These solutions allow us to meet the needs of key markets, such as insurance and mobility, with a strong focus on modularity and customization. Our scalable and modular data analytics platform delivers solutions for the Insurtech and mobility markets, helping partner companies transform the way they manage and grow their business.

A robust and purpose-driven ESG strategy ultimately guides our market proposition, focusing on the development of solutions that support the energy transition and data-driven urban planning.

OCTO has profiled 20 million drivers and holds the world’s largest telematics database, based on 610 billion kilometers of driving and over 13 million crashes detected. octotelematics.com

About Sedgwick

Sedgwick is the world’s leading risk and claims administration partner, helping clients thrive by navigating the unexpected. The company’s expertise, combined with the most advanced AI-enabled technology available, sets the standard for solutions in claims administration, loss adjusting, benefits administration and product recall. With over 33,000 colleagues and 10,000 clients across 80 countries, Sedgwick provides unmatched perspective, caring that counts, and solutions for the rapidly changing and complex risk landscape. Sedgwick’s majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group; Stone Point Capital LLC, Altas Partners, CDPQ, Onex and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see sedgwick.com.