Onterris Launches Inaugural Research Report, Finds Majority of Executives Tie Environmental Performance to Business Success

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Onterris (NYSE: ONT), a global environmental solutions company solving complex challenges for planet and progress, today announced the launch of its inaugural research report, The Onterris Outlook: Why environmental performance is business-critical. The report highlights an ongoing shift in how organizations integrate environmental performance into core business operations, regulatory compliance, risk management and capital planning.

"This report reflects a clear reality: environmental performance is no longer peripheral. It is a core operating discipline required to manage risk and sustain growth.” - Vijay Manthripragada, President & Chief Executive Officer, Onterris Share

Environmental risks are increasingly shaping policy, markets and regulatory requirements, directly affecting how companies operate and invest. What were once viewed as longer-term or indirect challenges are now directly influencing input costs, asset reliability and supply chain stability. At the same time, organizations must navigate evolving regulations, emerging technologies and heightened scrutiny from regulators, customers and capital providers.

“Business performance increasingly depends on how well companies manage environmental risks, resource efficiency and regulatory compliance,” said Vijay Manthripragada, President and Chief Executive Officer of Onterris. “Environmental challenges today are systemic. They cross borders, disrupt supply chains, influence costs and impact reliability and capital markets. This report reflects a clear reality: environmental performance is no longer peripheral. It is a core operating discipline required to manage risk and sustain growth.”

Based on a global survey of 500 senior decision-makers across North America, Europe and Oceania, The Onterris Outlook examines how organizations are embedding environmental performance into core business operations, capital planning and risk management, translating strategy into measurable outcomes.

Key findings from the report include:

Environmental performance is tied to growth outcomes, not just compliance requirements. 54% of executives say environmental performance is central to long-term growth, signaling a shift in how companies define business value.

54% of executives say environmental performance is central to long-term growth, signaling a shift in how companies define business value. A measurable performance gap is emerging. Companies with more advanced environmental programs are three times more likely to report being ahead of their goals and twice as likely to report improved capital access and competitiveness.

Companies with more advanced environmental programs are three times more likely to report being ahead of their goals and twice as likely to report improved capital access and competitiveness. Organizations with stronger environmental performance report financial and operational benefits. 90% report improved access to capital over the past five years, with 43% citing significant gains. Many report operational cost savings exceeding 10% across energy, water and waste management sectors.

90% report improved access to capital over the past five years, with 43% citing significant gains. Many report operational cost savings exceeding 10% across energy, water and waste management sectors. Environmental performance is becoming a standard operating practice. Globally, 76% of companies have established environmental strategies and targets, and 75% report they are on track to meet them. Among higher-performing organizations, more than 70% are increasing investment in environmental programs.

“Environmental performance has reached an inflection point,” said James Laws, Chief Operating Officer of Onterris. “What was once treated as a compliance obligation is now a material factor in how companies operate, allocate capital and compete. The next phase is execution. Organizations that can measure, verify and act on environmental data will outperform on cost, risk and market leadership.”

To explore the full findings and see how leading organizations translate environmental performance into real business impact and competitive advantage, read the report here.

About Onterris

Onterris is a global environmental solutions company partnering with organizations to solve complex challenges where environmental pressures, regulatory expectations and operational risks intersect. Guided by our mission to advance the way of life without compromising the integrity of our environment, we believe environmental responsibility and human progress are fundamentally connected. Our scientists, engineers, field teams and consultants apply systems thinking that unites science, data and practical expertise to deliver solutions that strengthen our clients’ resilience, mitigate risk and protect the air, water and soil that sustain communities, while uncovering responsible paths forward for planet and progress. For more information, visit www.onterris.com.