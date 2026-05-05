MarketAxess and Moment Partner to Provide Retail Access to Institutional Fixed-Income Liquidity

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX), the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, and Moment, the AI platform for investment management, today announced the launch of a new interface that gives large wealth managers and registered investment advisors (RIAs) streamlined access to MarketAxess’s institutional liquidity and pricing directly on the Moment platform.

MarketAxess and Moment integration enables wealth managers and RIAs to access institutional liquidity Share

Moment’s clients will now have access to liquidity from MarketAxess’ global network of more than 2,100 institutional investors and dealers. Moment’s platform seamlessly integrates retail order-driven markets with the traditional institutional RFQ market, enabling access to institutional liquidity.

“Delivering the deepest liquidity and best pricing to our clients is core to what we're building at Moment, and this partnership with MarketAxess is a major step in delivering on that promise,” said Dylan Parker, CEO of Moment. “Providing access to institutional liquidity from MarketAxess within the Moment platform helps our mutual clients plug into a fundamentally deeper and more competitive fixed-income market than previously available to them.”

“Institutional investors in fixed-income markets have historically benefitted from access to deeper liquidity and higher quality pricing,” said Chris Concannon, CEO of MarketAxess. “By partnering with Moment, we are extending that institutional liquidity to retail investors, helping improve execution quality and outcomes for end investors. This is an important step toward reducing the bifurcation between retail and institutional fixed-income markets.”

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess (Nasdaq: MKTX) operates a leading electronic trading platform that delivers greater trading efficiency, a diversified pool of liquidity and significant cost savings to institutional investors and broker-dealers across the global fixed-income markets. Approximately 2,100 firms leverage MarketAxess’ patented technology to efficiently trade fixed-income securities. Our automated and algorithmic trading solutions, combined with our integrated and actionable data offerings, help our clients make faster, better-informed decisions on when and how to trade on our platform. MarketAxess’ award-winning Open Trading® marketplace is widely regarded as the preferred all-to-all trading solution in the global credit markets. Founded in 2000, MarketAxess connects a robust network of market participants through an advanced full trading lifecycle solution that includes automated trading solutions, intelligent data and index products and a range of post-trade services. Learn more at www.marketaxess.com and on X @MarketAxess.

About Moment

Moment is the AI platform for investment management, used by the world's leading wealth platforms to run trading, portfolio management, and operations on a single system. Moment's clients manage over $10 trillion in assets and include LPL Financial, Edward Jones, and Hightower. Founded by former quants and traders from Citadel Securities, Moment began by automating fixed income workflows and has since expanded across asset classes. Headquartered in New York City, Moment is backed by institutional investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Index Ventures, and Lightspeed Venture Partners. Learn more at moment.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements about the outlook and prospects for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (the “Company” or “MarketAxess”), market conditions and industry growth, as well as statements about the Company’s future financial and operating performance. These and other statements that relate to future results and events are based on MarketAxess’ current expectations. The Company’s actual results in future periods may differ materially from those currently expected or desired because of a number of risks and uncertainties, including: global economic, political and market factors; the level of trading volume transacted on the MarketAxess platform; the rapidly evolving nature of the electronic financial services industry; the level and intensity of competition in the fixed-income electronic trading industry and the pricing pressures that may result; the variability of our growth rate; our ability to introduce new fee plans and our clients’ response; our ability to attract clients or adapt our technology and marketing strategy to new markets; risks related to our growing international operations; our dependence on our broker-dealer clients; the loss of any of our significant institutional investor clients; our exposure to risks resulting from non-performance by counterparties to transactions executed between our clients in which we act as an intermediary in matched principal trades; risks related to self-clearing; our dependence on third-party suppliers for key products and services; our ability to enter into strategic alliances and to acquire other businesses and successfully integrate them with our business; our dependence on our management team and our ability to attract and retain talent; risks related to sanctions levied against states or individuals that could expose us to operational or regulatory risks; the effects of climate change or other sustainability risks that could affect our operations or reputation; the effect of rapid market or technological changes on us and the users of our technology; issues related to the development and use of artificial intelligence; our ability to successfully maintain the integrity of our trading platform and our response to system failures, capacity constraints and business interruptions; the occurrence of design defects, errors, failures or delays with our platforms, products or services; our vulnerability to malicious cyber-attacks and attempted cybersecurity breaches; our actual or perceived failure to comply with privacy and data protection laws; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights or technology and defend against intellectual property infringement or other claims; our use of open-source software; limitations on our flexibility because we operate in a highly regulated industry; the increasing government regulation of us and our clients; our exposure to costs and penalties related to our extensive regulation; our risks of litigation and securities laws liability; our tax filing positions; our future capital needs and our ability to obtain capital when needed; limitations on our operating flexibility contained in our credit agreement; our exposure to financial institutions by holding cash in excess of federally insured limits; and other factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More information about these and other factors affecting MarketAxess’ business and prospects is contained in MarketAxess’ periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and can be accessed at www.marketaxess.com.