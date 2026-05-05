NSTA Joins Army STEM Education Consortium to Advance National STEM Workforce Development

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The National Science Teaching Association (NSTA) today announced its partnership in the Army STEM Education Consortium (ASEC), a 10-year cooperative agreement administered by the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) on behalf of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics, and Technology (ASA ALT). Through this collaboration, ASEC will deliver a comprehensive portfolio of STEM education and workforce development programs to serve students and educators nationwide.

“Building America’s future-ready STEM workforce requires a strong, connected ecosystem that begins in the classroom,” said Beverly DeVore-Wedding, PhD, President of NSTA. Share

As part of the consortium, NSTA will administer three of Army STEM’s flagship programs, including eCYBERMISSION, Gains in the Education of Mathematics and Science (GEMS), and the Junior Science and Humanities Symposium (JSHS), in addition to the Army STEM Ambassador program. NSTA will draw on its national network of 35,000 science educators to engage teachers, expand professional learning opportunities, and support the integration of Army STEM experiences into the classroom.

“Building America’s future-ready STEM workforce requires a strong, connected ecosystem that begins in the classroom,” said Beverly DeVore-Wedding, PhD, President of NSTA. “By supporting educators and creating meaningful opportunities for students to explore and persist in STEM, we are helping build a strong, connected pipeline of learners and leaders prepared to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.”

The consortium’s members collectively represent academia, industry, nonprofit, and government sectors and include Rochester Institute of Technology (serving as the lead organization), Blake Learning Solutions, Griffiss Institute, ICF Incorporated, and Tennessee Technological University. Together, these organizations bring complementary expertise in program delivery, educator engagement, data analysis, workforce development, and strategic communications in support of a shared mission to expand STEM pathways and strengthen the nation’s future STEM talent pipeline.

ASEC delivers a range of programs including STEM enrichment experiences, competitions, internships, fellowships, and teacher professional development, creating long-term pathways into STEM education and careers for learners from elementary school through postdoctoral study. A key focus is building a connected STEM ecosystem in which students who engage early in Army STEM programs can continue along pathways that support their growth into mentors, educators, researchers, and professionals within a national community of practice.

About NSTA

The National Science Teaching Association (NSTA) is a vibrant community of 35,000 science educators and professionals committed to best practices in teaching science and its impact on student learning. NSTA offers high-quality science resources and continuous learning so that science educators grow professionally and excel in their career. For new and experienced teachers alike, the NSTA community offers the opportunity to network with like-minded peers at the national level, connect with mentors and leading researchers, and learn from the best in the field. For more information, visit www.nsta.org, or following NSTA on X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, or Bluesky.