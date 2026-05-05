MetaPhase Awarded GSA MAS Highly Adaptive Cybersecurity Services (HACS) SIN

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MetaPhase today announced it has been awarded the General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) Highly Adaptive Cybersecurity Services (HACS) Special Item Number (SIN) 54151HACS, expanding federal access to MetaPhase cybersecurity services through a streamlined acquisition pathway.

"Achieving the HACS SIN confirms that MetaPhase is ready to deliver cybersecurity services at the pace agencies need." Share

HACS is a specialized cybersecurity SIN under GSA MAS IT Services that enables agencies to procure proactive and reactive cybersecurity services from technically evaluated vendors. MetaPhase earned the HACS SIN through GSA’s oral technical evaluation process, which is designed to validate vendor capability and readiness for cybersecurity delivery. HACS supports a wide range of cybersecurity needs, including Risk Management Framework (RMF) services across the full lifecycle of information assurance, vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, incident response, security operations support, and operational cybersecurity services.

“Achieving the HACS SIN confirms that MetaPhase is ready to deliver cybersecurity services at the pace agencies need,” said Kristin Geisz, Cybersecurity Practice Lead at MetaPhase. “This award expands how agencies can access our team for operational resilience and mission-ready cybersecurity services as threats evolve and requirements continue to tighten.”

MetaPhase delivers HACS aligned cybersecurity services using a standards-aligned approach grounded in federal frameworks and operational execution. MetaPhase applies its Mproof cybersecurity and information assurance framework to drive Authorization to Operate (ATO) readiness, continuous monitoring, and control traceability, while using purpose-built accelerators such as ChallengeATO, part of the ChallengeAI™ suite, to reduce manual effort and improve consistency across security documentation and compliance workflows.

About MetaPhase

MetaPhase works at the intersection of mission and technology - creating, deploying, and supporting practical solutions that serve as a force multiplier for government. Founded in 2013, MetaPhase delivers advanced technology solutions to federal missions across six primary capabilities: Advisory Solutions, Cloud Engineering, Cybersecurity, Data & Analytics, Digital Platforms, and Experience Design. MetaPhase applies purpose-built accelerators, including ChallengeAI, to help agencies rapidly move from prototypes to production. MetaPhase supports more than 20 agencies across the federal government, with a focus on national security to solve the government’s most complex challenges.

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