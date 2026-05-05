InnoCaption Launches New Video-Calling App That Empowers Users With Hearing Loss Through Fast, Accurate, Always-On Captions

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InnoCaption, a leader in real-time call captioning since 2016, today announced the launch of InnoCaption Video, a new app that brings their best-in-class AI captioning to video calls. It’s a simple, empowering solution that makes it easier for Deaf and Hard of Hearing individuals to connect with friends and family.

InnoCaption Video fills that gap, providing a familiar video call experience with the added benefit of real-time captions that let users read every word. Share

Because visual cues and lip-reading make communication easier, many people with hearing loss prefer video calls to regular phone calls, but most video calling platforms weren’t built with accessibility in mind. InnoCaption Video fills that gap, providing a familiar video call experience with the added benefit of real-time captions that let users read every word. Captions are always enabled, with no complicated settings or widgets to toggle on, and the size of the caption screen and text can be adjusted live on calls to meet the user’s needs. Both parties see the captions, which makes it easier to know whether something they said was captioned accurately or not.

InnoCaption Video can be used to call anyone, whether they have an iPhone or an Android phone. Users can easily invite their friends and family to download the app and connect with them, enabling direct video calling and inbound call notifications. For any contacts that don’t have the app, users can create and send one-time web links that let others join video calls through their browser on a phone, tablet or computer.

Features and benefits

Fast, accurate captions : Users receive best-in-class captions that make it easy to understand the other party. To help ensure accuracy, both sides of the call are captioned.

: Users receive best-in-class captions that make it easy to understand the other party. To help ensure accuracy, both sides of the call are captioned. Always-on display : Captions stay onscreen for the entire call in a dedicated space without having to be manually toggled on, keeping users in the flow of the conversation.

: Captions stay onscreen for the entire call in a dedicated space without having to be manually toggled on, keeping users in the flow of the conversation. Customizable caption window: To maximize visibility, the caption display can be resized and the text size can be adjusted live on the call with simple touch controls.

To maximize visibility, the caption display can be resized and the text size can be adjusted live on the call with simple touch controls. Flexible access for contacts : Users can invite friends and family to download the app and connect with them for easy calling. They can also share one-time web links for browser-based video calls.

: Users can invite friends and family to download the app and connect with them for easy calling. They can also share one-time web links for browser-based video calls. Cross-platform compatibility : InnoCaption Video works across iOS and Android, letting users connect with the people they care about no matter what platform they’re on.

: InnoCaption Video works across iOS and Android, letting users connect with the people they care about no matter what platform they’re on. Optimized for personal hearing devices: For easier listening, users can stream the call audio to personal hearing devices like hearing aids or cochlear implants.

Because InnoCaption is funded and administered by the FCC through the Telecommunications Relay Service (TRS) fund, the service is free for individuals in the United States who are Deaf or Hard of Hearing. People without hearing loss, who are not eligible to register for an InnoCaption account, can still download and use the InnoCaption Video app to make and receive video calls with registered InnoCaption users.

“Everything we build at InnoCaption comes from listening to our community,” says Paul Lee, InnoCaption’s Chief Operating Officer. “Our users love making video calls with friends and family because the visuals are so helpful, but we’ve heard about issues with the captions on other video-calling platforms, as well as with cross-platform constraints. With InnoCaption Video, we’re addressing those pain points and helping our users stay connected in a whole new way.”

Deaf and Hard of Hearing users who have tested InnoCaption Video report finding it easy and intuitive, noting the speed and accuracy of the captions and the dedicated display.

“As someone who’s been profoundly deaf their whole life, I’ve always had a bit of anxiety around calls,” says Abigail Erb, influencer and author of the acclaimed memoir The Deaf Girl. “InnoCaption Video has changed that for me. It makes video calls feel so easy — the real-time captions are everything and I genuinely haven’t found anything that works this well! Just wish I had this sooner!”

Champion Swiss skier Robin Gillon, who was born severely deaf, says, “Video calls are a big part of my life since I really need to see people’s faces when I talk to them. Having captions that stay on screen instead of disappearing is a real help, and it makes it easier for me to follow along and have smoother conversations day-to-day.”

InnoCaption Video is now available on iOS and Android.

About InnoCaption

InnoCaption is an accessibility technology company dedicated to helping people break down barriers to telecommunication in their everyday lives. Available on iOS, Android, and the web, our apps provide best-in-class call captioning to Deaf and Hard of Hearing individuals, as well as advanced text-to-speech features for those who don’t voice for themselves. Because we are FCC-certified and funded through the Telecommunications Relay Service fund, our service is free for eligible users.

Founded in 2007, InnoCaption is based in Irvine, California. Visit www.innocaption.com to learn more.