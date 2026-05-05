Comstock and McWilliams|Ballard Report Continued Sales Momentum for JW Marriott Residences Reston Station

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHCI) ("Comstock"), in partnership with McWilliams|Ballard ("MCWB"), today announced that new condominium sales at JW Marriott Residences Reston Station ("JW Marriott Residences") exceeded $12 million for the first quarter of 2026, continuing the impressive momentum it earned as the DMV's best-selling luxury condominium community. Opened in September 2025, the JW Marriott Residences have already recognized nearly $90 million in sales to-date.

“The pace of sales we continue to achieve speaks to both the uniqueness of the offering and the urgency we’re seeing from buyers who understand the limited nature of this opportunity,” said Matt Cummings, Director of Sales at MCWB. Share

Located on the top 15 floors of the newly constructed 28-story, award winning JW Marriott tower in Reston Station's most recent vibrant development phase, The Row at Reston Station, the JW Marriott Residences serve as Northern Virginia’s first and only luxury hotel-branded residences. While the robust sales of the JW Marriott Residences clearly reinforce the market's ongoing demand for thoughtfully designed residences located in an integrated, mixed-use environment, its elevated service, amenities, and views are what sets the JW Marriott Residences apart from the competition.

“The pace of sales we continue to achieve speaks to both the uniqueness of the offering and the urgency we’re seeing from buyers who understand the limited nature of this opportunity,” said Matt Cummings, Director of Sales at MCWB. “Comstock has delivered the highest level of quality and unsurpassed luxury in what I consider the finest building in the Washington D.C. area. As awareness continues to grow, we expect momentum will continue to accelerate.”

With the recent release of additional furnished models, strong interest has continued for the JW Marriott Residences among those seeking a turnkey ownership experience in an urban, transit-oriented setting that is backed by the signature hospitality that is synonymous with the JW Marriott brand. Condominium floorplans range from one-bedroom plus den to expansive three-bedrooms. Each unit includes sweeping views of the DMV and is curated with refined designer finishes that blend contemporary sophistication with timeless appeal. Owners enjoy a fully serviced lifestyle, including 24-hour concierge, valet service, and exclusive access to JW Marriott hotel services such as in-residence catering, housekeeping, and more. Additional amenities include multiple resident lounges with large-screen TV’s, a state-of-the-art fitness studio, private conference room, billiard room, demonstration kitchen, a well-appointed library, secured indoor parking with high-speed elevator access, and indoor pet spa facilities. Each condominium purchaser receives complimentary Marriott Bonvoy membership benefits, a two-year membership to the adjacent 50,000+ square foot VIDA Fitness & Spa, and access to the private community rooftop park with indoor/outdoor recreation space. In-house dining options include The Simon Restaurant, The Schar Bar, and the JW Market & Cafe, while residents also have easy, walkable access to Reston Station's growing list of signature restaurants and retail offerings. For more information, please visit LiveJWM.com.

“We are seeing highly discerning buyers respond to the unique combination of private residential ownership coupled with luxury hotel-level services,” said Chris Masters, Partner at MCWB. “JW Marriott Residences Reston Station is setting a new standard for luxury and represents a level of quality that is truly unmatched in this market.”

Comstock's Reston Station is among the largest and most prominent mixed-use, transit-oriented developments in the Mid-Atlantic region. Covering nearly 90 acres spanning the Dulles Toll Road and surrounding the Wiehle-Reston East Station on Metro’s Silver Line, Reston Station features multiple Trophy-Class office towers serving as national or regional headquarters for industry leaders like Google, Booz Allen Hamilton, ICF International, CARFAX, and numerous others. Along with the JW Marriott tower, Reston Station also includes two BLVD-branded, 400+ unit luxury high-rise apartment towers. Signature dining, retail, and wellness options include VIDA Fitness & Spa, Founding Farmers, Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse, Starbucks, TOUS les JOURS, CVS, and Noku Sushi. Coming soon will be Ebbitt House, the first-ever expansion of D.C.’s iconic Old Ebbitt Grill brand. For more information, please visit RestonStation.com.

About Comstock

Founded in 1985, Comstock is a leading asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, D.C. region. With a managed portfolio comprising approximately 10 million square feet at full build-out and including stabilized and development assets strategically located at key Metro stations, Comstock is at the forefront of the urban transformation taking place in the fastest-growing segments of one of the nation’s best real estate markets. Comstock’s developments include some of the largest and most prominent mixed-use and transit-oriented projects in the mid-Atlantic region, as well as multiple large-scale public-private partnership developments. For more information, please visit Comstock.com.

About McWilliams|Ballard

McWilliams|Ballard, based in Alexandria, Virginia, is the leader in real estate sales, leasing, and marketing, specializing in the product lines of condominiums, townhomes, and mixed-use communities. During its 30-year history, McWilliams|Ballard has worked across 14 states nationwide, creating partnerships with developers and builders to provide sales and marketing solutions from project inception to the final closed sale. In addition, the firm also provides consultation and market research used by some of the country's most renowned developers and investment groups.