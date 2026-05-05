SCIEX Software Solutions Advance Workflow Efficiency with Six Industry Collaborations

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SCIEX, a Danaher company and leader in life science analytical technologies, highlighted six industry collaborations as it continues to build an integrated software environment with SCIEX software solutions. The result is a scalable, analytically rigorous software environment engineered to meet the evolving and complex needs of modern labs.

By unifying instrument control, method development, data processing, and compliance, SCIEX software solutions can help transform complex analytical workflows. Share

By unifying instrument control, method development, data processing, and compliance, SCIEX software solutions can help transform complex analytical workflows.

Instrument Control: A single engine that drives SCIEX mass spectrometry. SCIEX OS software delivers powerful, intuitive control across the SCIEX portfolio. It helps scientists monitor performance, protect data quality, and maximize instrument uptime.

SCIEX OS software delivers powerful, intuitive control across the SCIEX portfolio. It helps scientists monitor performance, protect data quality, and maximize instrument uptime. Method Development: Streamlined tools and guided optimizations that build robust, reproducible methods*. Methods benefit from significantly reduced turn-around times, expedited cycle time, and MRM prediction.

Methods benefit from significantly reduced turn-around times, expedited cycle time, and MRM prediction. Data Processing: Software to turn complex data into confident, high‑quality results. SCIEX data processing and partner tools integrate to support higher workflow usability, powerful automated analysis, and compliance‑ready data integrity.

“As mass spectrometry workflows grow more complex, software integration becomes a differentiator. The integrated environment that SCIEX software solutions present, with holistic workflows and data-driven results, is key for customer success,” says Jose Castro-Perez, Vice President of Product Management at SCIEX.

These six collaborations extend the SCIEX software solutions environment – helping to advance workflows and accelerate idea to impact:

PEAKS software by Bioinformatics Solutions Inc. (BSI) – PEAKS is an AI-driven software portfolio for deep proteomic insight. By unifying advanced de novo sequencing, database and library search, and in-depth PTM and sequence variant profiling with quantitative workflows, PEAKS enables SCIEX users to gain thorough biological insight from complex mass spectrometry data. As the exclusive commercial partner for ZT Scan DIA data processing, BSI plays a critical role in advancing next-generation DIA performance.

– PEAKS is an AI-driven software portfolio for deep proteomic insight. By unifying advanced de novo sequencing, database and library search, and in-depth PTM and sequence variant profiling with quantitative workflows, PEAKS enables SCIEX users to gain thorough biological insight from complex mass spectrometry data. As the exclusive commercial partner for ZT Scan DIA data processing, BSI plays a critical role in advancing next-generation DIA performance. BYOS by Protein Metrics – BYOS protein characterization software processes and compares data across mass spectrometry systems. It enables SCIEX users to quickly analyze and characterize the most complex biopharmaceutical candidates. It also allows for rapid confident protein analysis, quantifying species down to trace amounts.

– BYOS protein characterization software processes and compares data across mass spectrometry systems. It enables SCIEX users to quickly analyze and characterize the most complex biopharmaceutical candidates. It also allows for rapid confident protein analysis, quantifying species down to trace amounts. Skyline by MacCoss Lab Software – Skyline analyzes and develops quantitative peptide workflows from a wide range of MS and MS/MS scan modes. It helps SCIEX users create and refine peptide measurement methods, develop assays, analyze quantitative data using XIC strategies, and visualize results.

– Skyline analyzes and develops quantitative peptide workflows from a wide range of MS and MS/MS scan modes. It helps SCIEX users create and refine peptide measurement methods, develop assays, analyze quantitative data using XIC strategies, and visualize results. AI Quantitation by Mass Analytica – AI Quantitation software harnesses the capabilities of artificial intelligence and machine learning to automate data processing for relative and absolute quantitation workflows coupled with MRM prediction prior to processing. It offers customers a comprehensive quantitation software solution, freeing up operator time and boosting productivity.

– AI Quantitation software harnesses the capabilities of artificial intelligence and machine learning to automate data processing for relative and absolute quantitation workflows coupled with MRM prediction prior to processing. It offers customers a comprehensive quantitation software solution, freeing up operator time and boosting productivity. Expressionist® by Genedata – Genedata Expressionist streamlines biopharma MS workflows across instruments and teams. It automates and harmonizes data processes for shared enterprise clients with SCIEX. Genedata Expressionist delivers high-quality results at speed, while enhancing data accuracy, consistency, and a variety of regulatory compliances.

– Genedata Expressionist streamlines biopharma MS workflows across instruments and teams. It automates and harmonizes data processes for shared enterprise clients with SCIEX. Genedata Expressionist delivers high-quality results at speed, while enhancing data accuracy, consistency, and a variety of regulatory compliances. Leadscape® by Sound Analytics – Leadscape empowers high-throughput quantitative workflows and improves turn-around times in drug candidate analysis in high-throughput ADME workflows. It increases productivity by simplifying and expediting SCIEX MRM method development cycle time for sensitive and selective bioanalytical assays.

At ASMS 2026, SCIEX will announce additional collaborations, further expanding its integrated software environment. To learn more about SCIEX software solutions, visit https://sciex.com/products/software.

ABOUT SCIEX

SCIEX, a Danaher company and leader in life science analytical technologies, empowers our customers to solve the most impactful analytical challenges in quantitation and characterization. With groundbreaking innovation and outstanding reliability and support, SCIEX has been at the forefront of the field for over 50 years. ​

Since the launch of the first-ever commercially successful triple quadrupole in 1981, we continue to develop technologies and solutions that influence life-changing research and outcomes. That’s why thousands of life science experts around the world choose SCIEX to get the answers they can trust. ​

Advances in human wellness depend on the power of precise science.​

For more information, visit sciex.com. ​

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ABOUT DANAHER

Danaher is a leading global life sciences and diagnostics innovator, committed to accelerating the power of science and technology to improve human health. Through our connected ecosystem of industry-leading businesses, we work side by side with customers to solve their most complex scientific and clinical challenges—helping move innovations from discovery to delivery faster for patients who depend on them. Powered by the Danaher Business System, our advanced science and technology and proven ability to innovate help enable faster, more accurate diagnoses and reduce the time, cost, and risk required to discover, develop, and deliver life-changing therapies. Through continuous improvement and operational excellence, our approximately 60,000 associates worldwide are focused on delivering lasting impact and improving quality of life around the world, while building a healthier, more sustainable tomorrow. Explore more at www.danaher.com.

* For Research Use Only

The SCIEX clinical diagnostic portfolio is for in vitro Diagnostic Use. Rx Only. Product(s) not available in all countries. For information on availability, please contact your local sales representative or refer to www.sciex.com/diagnostics. All other products are For Research Use Only. Not for use in Diagnostic Procedures.

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