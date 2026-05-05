The Global Initiative for Asthma and OpenEvidence Partner to Deliver Asthma Strategy to Physicians Worldwide

FONTANA, Wis. & MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA) collaborates with OpenEvidence to make GINA’s evidence-based asthma strategy reports, clinical recommendations, and educational resources available directly through OpenEvidence. Under the agreement, OpenEvidence becomes a key content partner for GINA, driving the digital dissemination of asthma standards to clinicians across OpenEvidence’s rapidly expanding international footprint.

Asthma affects more than 300 million people worldwide. It is the most common chronic respiratory disease, it crosses every age group and geography, and it is among the conditions physicians encounter most frequently in both primary and specialty care. For more than three decades, GINA has published the single most widely referenced global strategy for asthma management and prevention: a report updated every year by an international committee of experts who review the full body of published evidence and translate it into practical clinical guidance. Clinicians in virtually every country use the GINA strategy reports to inform diagnosis, prevention, treatment, and follow-up decisions for their patients with asthma.

Through this collaboration, GINA’s content will be integrated directly into the OpenEvidence platform, where it surfaces automatically when clinically relevant. When a physician asks a question about asthma management, the platform can now synthesize GINA’s recommendations alongside peer-reviewed literature from sources including the New England Journal of Medicine, JAMA, and other medical journals. Importantly, using OpenEvidence, physicians can ask questions and will receive evidence-based answers in their native language, facilitating optimal use by primary care physicians and specialists worldwide.

GINA is the first global guidelines organization to partner with OpenEvidence. GINA’s content is written for clinicians everywhere, adapted across health systems and resource settings, and translated into multiple languages. Integrating that guidance into a medical AI platform already used daily by hundreds of thousands of verified physicians extends GINA’s reach at the moment a clinical decision is being made.

“For more than 30 years, GINA has worked to ensure that evidence-based asthma guidance is available to physicians around the world. Making that guidance accessible at the point of care, in the moment it is needed, is a natural extension of that mission. The collaboration between GINA and OpenEvidence offers unique opportunities for optimal dissemination and implementation of the GINA guidelines to physicians worldwide, improving the outcomes of people living with asthma,” said Professor Guy Brusselle, Chair of the Board of Directors, Global Initiative for Asthma.

For physicians managing asthma, providing the highest quality care for their patients depends on having access to the most current, evidence-based guidance. "GINA sets the standard for asthma care globally,” said Mondira Ray, MD, Pediatrician at Boston Children’s Hospital/Harvard Medical School and Senior Vice President of Clinical Informatics at OpenEvidence. "Together, we're ensuring that standard reaches clinicians at the point of care, guiding treatment decisions for one of the most prevalent chronic conditions.”

"There are very few organizations in medicine whose work is referenced in every country. GINA is one of them. Integrating their content is one more step toward OpenEvidence being a global platform," said Daniel Nadler, Founder of OpenEvidence.

About the Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA)

The Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA) works with health care professionals, researchers, patient representatives, and public health officials around the world to reduce asthma prevalence, morbidity, and mortality. Founded in 1993 as a collaboration between the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute and the World Health Organization, GINA publishes an annually updated, evidence-based global strategy for asthma management and prevention. GINA’s strategy reports, educational tools, and resources are used by clinicians in virtually every country. GINA also organizes World Asthma Day each May in collaboration with health care organizations worldwide. GINA is an independent organization funded entirely through the sale and licensing of its educational publications. Learn more at ginasthma.org.

About OpenEvidence

OpenEvidence is the most widely used medical AI platform among U.S. physicians, and is trusted by hundreds of thousands of verified clinicians to make high-stakes clinical decisions at the point of care with answers that are sourced, cited, and grounded in peer-reviewed medical literature. OpenEvidence was founded with the mission to organize and expand the world's collective medical knowledge. Learn more at openevidence.com.