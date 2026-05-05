Schindler Selects Navan to Elevate Global Travel Operations

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Navan (NASDAQ: NAVN), the global AI-powered business travel and expense management platform, today announced it has been selected by Schindler, the leading provider of sustainable and smart urban mobility, to modernize its global travel program.

With over 150 years of industry innovation, Schindler has reshaped mobility in urban societies, growing from a local manufacturer into a global elevator, escalators and moving walkways business. To support its next phase of growth, the company has chosen to consolidate its travel operations – moving away from a fragmented online booking model. By deploying Navan, Schindler is now unifying its travel management across North America and Europe, initially covering Canada, the United States, France, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

“Because we were managing travel across multiple fragmented systems, a high percentage of bookings occurred outside of our official channels,” says Luca Mancuso, Global Category Manager, Schindler. “We will finally have real-time visibility into our global travel spend, and we expect to reduce costs simply by providing a central tool, with competitive prices, that our employees actually want to use.”

Key anticipated benefits include:

Cost savings: An estimated 11% reduction in costs by eliminating hidden fees and unlocking access to Navan's comprehensive inventory.

An estimated 11% reduction in costs by eliminating hidden fees and unlocking access to Navan's comprehensive inventory. High adoption: An estimated 95% adoption rate by delivering a superior user experience.

“When travel bookings occur outside a company's preferred tool, it is a clear sign that legacy models are not working for employees,” says Zahir Abdelouhab, SVP, Enterprise Sales, Navan. “We’re excited to team up with Schindler and offer their employees a modern and intuitive platform, which we anticipate will lead to the travel policy compliance their finance team needs.”

About Schindler

Founded in Switzerland in 1874, the Schindler Group is a leading global provider of elevators, escalators, and related services. Schindler’s mobility solutions move more than 2 billion people every day all over the world. Behind the company's success are over 67,000 employees in more than 100 countries.

About Navan

Navan (NASDAQ: NAVN) is the global AI-powered business travel and expense platform that makes travel easy for travelers. From finding flights and hotels, to automating expense reconciliation, with 24/7 support along the way, Navan delivers an intuitive experience travelers love and finance teams rely on. See how Navan customers benefit and learn more at navan.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact could be deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “will,” or similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and other factors include the risks described under the caption “Risk Factors” in Navan’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on April 2, 2026, as they may be updated by Navan’s subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, Navan undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update these forward-looking statements.