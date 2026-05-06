CrowdStrike Recognizes 2026 Americas Partners Driving Growth with the Falcon Platform

AUSTIN, Texas & MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Americas Partner Symposium – CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced the winners of the 2026 Americas Partner of the Year Awards at its annual Americas Partner Symposium, recognizing partners across the region building and scaling their businesses with the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform.

As organizations consolidate security in the AI era, CrowdStrike’s global ecosystem of partners help customers move from fragmented tools onto a unified, AI-native platform to reduce complexity and stop breaches. CrowdStrike’s Americas Partner Awards recognize outstanding contributions from the previous calendar year, based on the value partners delivered to customers and the broader CrowdStrike ecosystem. This year’s award winners span global system integrators, cloud providers, MSSPs, and distributors that deploy and expand the Falcon platform.

2026 CrowdStrike Americas Partner Awards winners include:

GuidePoint Security – Americas Partner of the Year

Accenture – Americas Innovation Excellence Award

Amazon Web Services (AWS) – Americas Falcon Partner of the Year

Blackwood – Americas Regional Growth Partner of the Year

Carahsoft – Americas Strategic Distribution Partner of the Year

Cognizant – Americas Velocity Partner of the Year

Consortium – Americas Technical Champion of the Year

Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) – Americas GSI of the Year

Kroll – Americas MSSP Partner of the Year

NVIDIA – Americas Visionary Leadership Award

Presidio – Americas Specialized Solutions Partner of the Year

ThunderCat Technology – Americas Sales MVP of the Year

Zscaler – Americas Ecosystem Partner of the Year

“Partners aren’t just selling the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, they’re building and scaling high-growth businesses on it,” said Amanda Adams, senior vice president of global alliances at CrowdStrike. “As customers standardize on the platform, partners are expanding with them – building services, driving adoption, and delivering outcomes. At the end of the day, this market comes down to stopping breaches, and our partners are critical to delivering that at scale. This year’s winners represent the strength and momentum of this ecosystem.”

For more information on CrowdStrike’s partner ecosystem, visit here.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world’s most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/

Follow us: Blog | X | LinkedIn | Instagram

Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/trial

© 2026 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and are registered in the United States and other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.