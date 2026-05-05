Petroglyph Development Group Completes Acquisition of Great Canadian Casino Vancouver

SNUNEYMUXW (NANAIMO), British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Petroglyph Development Group Ltd. (PDG), a wholly owned corporation of Snuneymuxw First Nation, and Great Canadian Entertainment (Great Canadian) today confirmed the successful closing of PDG’s acquisition of Great Canadian Casino Vancouver in Coquitlam, B.C. This transaction follows PDG’s recent acquisition of Chances Maple Ridge, marking another significant milestone in the Nation’s expanding portfolio of gaming and hospitality assets in British Columbia.

Snuneymuxw respectfully acknowledges the Kwikwetlem First Nation, on whose territory Great Canadian Casino Vancouver operates. The Nation looks forward to establishing a meaningful and lasting relationship with the Kwikwetlem people as PDG assumes stewardship of this property.

“The completion of this acquisition reflects the sustained effort and vision of Snuneymuxw people across generations,” said Chief Michael Wyse, Xum'silum, Snuneymuxw First Nation. “We are building an economy that is ours, one that funds our priorities, honours our responsibilities to neighbouring communities and creates opportunity for our people long into the future.”

Great Canadian Casino Vancouver is one of Metro Vancouver's most established entertainment destinations, offering gaming, dining and live entertainment, including The Show Theatre.

“Building the Snuneymuxw economic portfolio is grounded in a vision of sustainable, self-determined growth and in the belief that meaningful economic development is built on strong Nation-to-Nation relationships,” said Erralyn Joseph, President of PDG. “Operating on Kwikwetlem territory is a responsibility we take seriously, and we look forward to building a partnership that reflects that.”

First announced on December 19, 2025, this is the fourth transaction completed between the two companies. With the addition of Great Canadian Casino Vancouver, PDG's gaming portfolio now includes Casino Nanaimo, Elements Casino Victoria, and Chances Maple Ridge, establishing its position as the largest Indigenous-owned gaming operator by revenue in Canada.

“This transaction is another milestone in our ongoing collaboration with Petroglyph Development Group and the Snuneymuxw First Nation, and we’re grateful for another successful closing,” said Matt Anfinson, Chief Executive Officer of Great Canadian. “With this representing our fourth completed transaction with PDG, it speaks to the trust and confidence we have built together. I’d like to thank everyone from our respective teams for their hard work, and I look forward to seeing the properties thrive under PDG’s leadership.”

For PDG, the closing marks the latest step in a period of sustained and strategic growth.

"We are building a diversified, sustainable portfolio, while continuing to deliver real benefits for the communities where we operate,” said Ian Simpson, Yaatqumtun, Chief Executive Officer of PDG. “Great Canadian Casino Vancouver has long been an important part of the Coquitlam community, and that will not change."

McMillan LLP acted as legal counsel to Great Canadian. McCarthy Tétrault LLP served as legal counsel, and KPMG Corporate Finance Inc. acted as financial advisor to PDG. The transaction has received all required regulatory approvals and all closing conditions have been satisfied.

About Snuneymuxw First Nation

Snuneymuxw is a vibrant First Nation of the Coast Salish People, located in the centre of Coast Salish territory on the eastern coast of Vancouver Island, the Gulf Islands and the Fraser River. Snuneymuxw territory and marine areas encompass one of the most productive and resource-rich areas at the heart of the Salish Sea. On December 23, 1854, the Crown entered the Snuneymuxw Sarlequun Treaty of 1854, constituting solemn promises and obligations of the Crown, including promises to forever and always protect Snuneymuxw villages, cultivate fields and hunting and fisheries as formerly. To learn more, please visit www.snuneymuxw.ca.

About Petroglyph Development Group

Petroglyph Development Group (PDG) is Snuneymuxw First Nation’s team that focuses on business and economic development. PDG is 100% owned by Snuneymuxw First Nation and its goals are guided by Snuneymuxw priorities. Grounded in snawaylth, the ancestral teachings passed down from Elders, PDG weaves Snuneymuxw knowledge with contemporary business. After starting with three companies and four assets, their diversified portfolio now spans forestry, gaming, hospitality, cannabis production and retail, tourism, transportation and logistics, business management, real estate and development, and convenience and fuel retail. To learn more, please visit https://petroglyphdg.com/.

About Great Canadian Entertainment

Great Canadian Entertainment is Canada’s leading gaming and entertainment company, with the most diversified collection of gaming and hospitality destinations across the country. From Ontario to British Columbia, Nova Scotia to New Brunswick, our properties feature slot machines, live and electronic table games, racetracks, restaurants, concert venues, conference facilities and hotels, creating unforgettable experiences for millions of guests every year.

Proudly Canadian with historic roots in British Columbia, we began in 1982 as the Great Canadian Casino Company, operating two charity casinos at Vancouver’s Pacific National Exhibition. From those humble beginnings, we have grown into a national leader with operations in 22 cities and towns coast to coast. Today, our dedicated and diverse Canadian team members embody our values, operate with integrity and share a passion for fun and excitement.

Our commitment to excellence is the foundation of everything we do. We are proud to provide exceptional entertainment experiences for our guests, meaningful and rewarding opportunities for our team members and lasting support for the communities where we live and work. At Great Canadian Entertainment, we are proud to be part of Canada’s story, working together to deliver vibrant entertainment, important revenue to support government priorities and a future that continues to celebrate Canadian strength.

To learn more, please visit greatcanadian.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or X.