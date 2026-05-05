Swiftly Partners with Vistar Media to Augment its Omnichannel Reach with Digital Out Of Home

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Swiftly, a leading retail technology platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Vistar Media, the programmatic leader in digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising. The collaboration expands Swiftly’s omnichannel capabilities, offering retailers and CPG brands a powerful new way to reach shoppers across digital, mobile, and physical environments while measuring how advertising influences real-world purchases.

As retail media continues to grow, brands are looking for ways to connect with shoppers closer to the point of sale and prove that their campaigns drive actual revenue. By combining Swiftly’s digital media platform with Vistar’s programmatic DOOH network, the partnership allows advertisers to run coordinated campaigns across digital and physical touchpoints, helping brands stay connected with shoppers throughout the path to purchase.

Vistar Media operates the largest independent DOOH marketplace in the U.S., with access to more than 1.1 million screens including digital billboards at transit stations, airports, shopping mall screens, and major in-store media aggregators in the grocery and convenience retail locations. Through the integration, campaigns activated through Swiftly’s retail media platform and Audience Optimizer™ can extend to these screens using the same audience targeting and campaign controls used for digital retail media, allowing brands to reach high-intent shoppers across multiple environments from a single campaign.

Following each campaign, Swiftly measures performance using retailer-provided transaction data to show how media exposure influences in-store purchases. This closed-loop measurement gives brands and retailers a clearer view of return on ad spend and helps validate the effectiveness of omnichannel retail media campaigns.

“Retailers and CPGs want retail media to deliver more than impressions. They want proof that campaigns drive sales,” said Rob Foley, SVP of Partnerships at Swiftly. “By integrating Vistar’s DOOH network with Swiftly’s retail media platform, we can help advertisers reach shoppers at key moments along the path to purchase and connect those impressions directly to store transactions. This gives both retailers and brands greater confidence in where they invest their media dollars.”

The integration also gives retailers the ability to expand their retail media offerings without adding new systems or complexity. Campaigns can be targeted to specific stores, regions, or shopper audiences, allowing brands to reach consumers during the critical decision-making stage while creating new revenue opportunities for retailers through additional media inventory.

“At Vistar, our mission is to help brands and retailers harness the power of out-of-home in smarter, data-driven ways,” said Dave Rivera, VP, Channel Partnerships, Vistar Media. “By partnering with Swiftly, we’re bringing the scale and precision of DOOH directly into the retail media ecosystem, empowering CPG marketers to extend the impact of their campaigns all the way to the shelf."

The new capability is live and available today. Retailers and brands can immediately begin incorporating DOOH into Swiftly-powered retail media campaigns, adding a high-impact channel that complements digital circulars, loyalty promotions, and in-app advertising. By extending retail media beyond owned digital properties and into the physical world, Swiftly continues to help retailers compete with larger chains while giving brands more effective ways to reach shoppers and drive measurable growth.

About Swiftly

Swiftly is a leading provider of technology and retail media and technology solutions for retailers worldwide. Founded in 2018, Swiftly empowers brick-and-mortar retailers to build stronger relationships with their shoppers and the brands they carry. With our digital suite, we provide retailers with the technology that engages and delights their shoppers, while enabling brands to reach those shoppers with the personalized content that drives purchases. Trusted by hundreds of iconic brands, Swiftly is leveling the retail playing field and giving retailers the tools they need to compete in today's crowded marketplace. For more information, please visit www.swiftly.com

About Vistar Media

Vistar Media is the home of out-of-home (OOH). We provide brands, marketers and media owners with the world’s first truly intelligent platform for buying and selling OOH media—from dynamic, programmatic digital screens to high-impact traditional placements. By unifying the entire DOOH ecosystem, Vistar enables brands to capture a better kind of attention, reaching audiences with precision at scale through data-driven targeting and measurable results.

As the industry’s largest marketplace for OOH transactions, Vistar offers a full suite of cutting-edge solutions, including a demand-side platform (DSP), supply-side platform (SSP), ad server, player, device management system and traditional OOH planning software.

Headquartered in New York and operating in over 35 global markets, Vistar is shaping the future of OOH—pioneering innovation and setting the standard for excellence. Vistar Media is part of T-Mobile Advertising Solutions. Learn more at www.vistarmedia.com