SMAIO Announces that Portzamparc (BNP Paribas Group) has Initiated Coverage of its Stock with a Buy Rating

DALLAS & LYON, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

SMAIO (Software, Machines and Adaptive Implants in Orthopaedics – Euronext Growth Paris, ISIN Code: FR0014005I80 / Ticker: ALSMA), a French-American company specialized in complex spine surgery and offering an integrated pre-, intra- and postoperative solution based on 3D planning software, adaptive implants and related services, announced today that Portzamparc, a subsidiary of the BNP Paribas Group specializing in equity research and investment banking services for Small & Mid-cap companies, has initiated coverage of its stock.

In its initial coverage report, titled “A Lyon-based tailor offering bespoke solutions for your back” and published on May 5, 2026, Portzamparc initiated coverage of the stock with a Buy recommendation and valued the company at €8.80 per share1.

The SMAIO stock is now covered by three equity research firms: Portzamparc (BNP Paribas Group), EuroLand Corporate and TP ICAP.

Upcoming financial event:

First-quarter 2026 sales: May 12, 2026 (after market)

About SMAIO

A precursor in the use of clinical data and imaging of the spine, SMAIO designs global solutions for spine surgery specialists. The Company has recognized expertise thanks to its big data database, which has become a global reference with more than 100,000 patient cases documented. SMAIO offers spine surgeons a comprehensive platform, i-Kontrol, incorporating planning, implantable devices and related services, enabling them to treat spinal pathologies in a safe, effective and lasting way. The open platform deployed by the Company in the United States, KEOPS-4ME, is designed to offer a personalized and data-driven approach for complex spine surgeries, enabling SMAIO to enter into commercial partnerships with major US surgical companies and to provide their surgeon customers with patient-specific implants. Based in Dallas (United States) and Lyon (France), SMAIO benefits from the skill and expertise of more than 40 highly specialized employees.

For further information, please visit: www.smaio.com

Listing market: Euronext Growth Paris

ISIN : FR0014005I80

Ticker: ALSMA

Disclaimer

This press release contains non-factual elements, including, but not limited to, certain statements regarding future results and other future events. These statements are based on the current vision and assumptions of the management of the Company. They incorporate known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could result in significant differences in results, profitability and expected events. In addition, SMAIO, its shareholders and affiliates, directors, officers, advisors and employees have not verified the accuracy of, and make no representations or warranties about, the statistical information or forecast information contained in this press release that originates from or is derived from third-party sources or industry publications. Such statistical data and forecast information are used in this press release for information purposes only.

1This information does not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe to, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe to, securities in France, Europe, the United States, or any other country. SMAIO and Portzamparc have entered into an agreement for the provision of financial analysis production and distribution services.