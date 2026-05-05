OpenWorld and Figure Technology Solutions to Pursue Tokenization of OpenWorld Securities on Figure's OPEN Network

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OpenWorld Ltd. ("OpenWorld"), a blockchain innovation company advancing real-world asset (RWA) tokenization globally, and Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. ("Figure") (NASDAQ: FIGR; OPEN: FGRS) today announced an agreement to tokenize OpenWorld's equity securities in connection with its proposed NASDAQ listing on Figure’s Onchain Public Equity Network (OPEN). The agreement marks a meaningful step in OpenWorld's tokenization strategy. Additionally, OpenWorld plans to use Figure Forge as a pathway to bring its private credit assets onchain and into Figure's Democratized Prime marketplace.

OpenWorld brings its equity to Figure's OPEN as public markets move onchain Share

The decision highlights OpenWorld's core conviction: that the infrastructure it is building for institutional and sovereign clients globally should first be proven on its own balance sheet. It follows OpenWorld's previously announced proposed merger with VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME) as the company advances toward becoming a publicly traded entity (the “Merger”).

Figure's OPEN is redesigning how public markets work from the ground up. If achieved effectively, OpenWorld would be able to give investors the power of choice by issuing on both NASDAQ and OPEN.

On OPEN, investors own blockchain shares directly and can lend their holdings to earn yield while cross-collateralizing their crypto and equities, a benefit that is not widely available on traditional brokerages. Companies are given a smarter way to issue and manage equity, with real-time settlement, lower costs, and blockchain infrastructure built for a regulated environment. The agreement advances the foundations of equity infrastructure.

"This agreement with Figure positions OpenWorld at a critical moment in the evolution of real-world asset tokenization. We are not building tokenization infrastructure for others while leaving our own securities on legacy rails," said Matt Shaw, co-founder and CEO of OpenWorld. "Tokenizing our equity on Figure's OPEN network demonstrates to our institutional partners that we are willing to go first."

Recent developments from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission have provided greater clarity on digital asset classifications, and OpenWorld believes the window to establish a leadership position in compliant tokenized equities infrastructure is now, and it’s finite. These dynamics are shaping how equities are represented through blockchain-based frameworks, with the potential to enhance liquidity.

"Investors have long had no real say in how their equity works for them, but OPEN changes that,” said Mike Cagney, executive chairman of Figure. “By having the ability to issue alongside NASDAQ, companies like OpenWorld would be able to give investors a genuine choice and, on OPEN, that choice comes with direct ownership, the ability to lend shares and keep the returns that traditionally went to prime brokers, and the ability to cross-collateralize crypto and equities for borrowing.”

OpenWorld and Figure's agreement builds on OpenWorld's global expansion, including its RWA Center of Excellence. Together, they represent a broader bet that the future of public markets runs through blockchain infrastructure, and that OPEN is where that future is being built.

For more information on OpenWorld, visit https://www.openworld.dev or follow OpenWorld on X.

About OpenWorld

OpenWorld is a technology-powered digital assets and blockchain innovation company that co-architects and takes principal positions in enterprise blockchain initiatives alongside sovereign governments, institutional partners, and major enterprises. Since its founding in 2023, OpenWorld has advised on projects representing over $65 billion in aggregate network value and supported more than 20 companies backed by leading global venture firms, including a16z, Multicoin Capital, Dragonfly, and Founders Fund. The Company's capabilities span real-world asset tokenization, stablecoin infrastructure, capital markets advisory, governance structuring, and public markets strategy, with active engagements across the Gulf, Europe, Australia, and Southeast Asia. OpenWorld is completing a reverse merger onto NASDAQ. To learn more, visit openworld.dev.

About Figure Technology Solutions, Inc.

Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: FIGR; OPEN: FGRS) is a blockchain-native capital marketplace that seamlessly connects origination, funding, and secondary market activity. More than 300 partners use its loan origination system and capital marketplace. Collectively, Figure and its partners have originated over $24 billion of home equity to date, among other products, making Figure’s ecosystem the largest non-bank provider of HELOCs. The fastest growing components are Figure Connect, its consumer credit marketplace, and Democratized Prime, Figure’s on-chain lend-borrow marketplace. Figure's ecosystem also includes DART (Digital Asset Registry Technology) for asset custody and lien perfection, and $YLDS, an SEC-registered yield-bearing stablecoin that operates as a tokenized money market fund.

Figure is the market leader in real-world asset (RWA) tokenization. The company has received AAA ratings from S&P and Moody’s on multiple loan securitizations, the first of its kind for blockchain finance. For more information, visit https://figure.com or follow Figure on LinkedIn.