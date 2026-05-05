HiBoop and The University of Victoria Partner to Modernize Mental-Health Services at UVic Psychology Clinic

VICTORIA, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mental health technology company, HiBoop, and The University of Victoria (UVic) today announced a partnership to digitize clinical assessments at the UVic Psychology Clinic. The integration enhances the assessment process using a secure digital system to improve clinical training, streamline administration, and support data-informed client care.

“Research shows that regularly screening and tracking mental health over time leads to better outcomes for patients,” said Dr. Jill Robinson, Clinic Director, UVic Psychology Clinic. “Using modern tools in a clinical setting will alleviate the administrative burden and provide actionable insights, allowing more time to focus on the therapeutic relationship.”

The Psychology Clinic provides practicum placements for master’s and doctoral students in the clinical psychology program at UVic, where clients are assessed and treated under the supervision of a licensed psychologist. With HiBoop, clinicians can now administer standardized, digitally adaptive assessments and monitor clients’ symptoms over time, documenting measurement of treatment progress and outcomes more easily.

“At HiBoop, we build solutions so people can get the right care when they need it,” said Jason Morehouse, CEO of HiBoop. “Too many patients face needless delays in diagnosis and treatment. By removing those barriers, our platform helps people begin care sooner and access the comprehensive support required for better outcomes.”

How the Platform Works

HiBoop’s platform brings multiple validated mental health assessments into a single, adaptive digital workflow. Instead of administering one assessment at a time, clinicians can use HiBoop to guide patients through a dynamic series of questions that adjust in real time based on previous responses.

The platform uses machine learning to analyze response patterns, identify potential conditions and flag likely comorbidities, prompting additional, relevant questions where needed. This allows for more comprehensive screening within a single session, giving clinicians a clearer, more holistic view of a patient’s mental health profile.

By consolidating assessments, HiBoop reduces manual scoring time, minimizes the risk of human error, and removes the need to administer multiple separate tools to uncover overlapping conditions. Final diagnoses and treatment decisions remain the responsibility of licensed clinicians, ensuring the platform supports, rather than replaces, clinical judgment.

The HiBoop rollout includes staff and student training, along with ongoing support to ensure strong clinical integration and data security.

“The UVic Psychology Clinic provides real-world experience for students. Preparing them for contemporary practice means incorporating the tools they’ll encounter in the field and equipping them with digital competencies,” said Robinson. “We’re pleased this partnership has created a new learning opportunity for students that features rigorous privacy protections for our patients.”

The UVic Psychology Clinic serves Greater Victoria and beyond, supporting equitable access to mental health care for adults and children in the community. Services are provided on a sliding scale, resulting in reduced rates. Telehealth appointments are also available for clients across B.C.

“Partnering with UVic was a natural fit,” added Morehouse. “As a local company with alumni from UVic’s psychology programs, we’re proud to support the next generation of psychologists while building a software that’s accessible to mental health professionals everywhere.”

For more information about HiBoop or to schedule a demo, visit hiboop.com. To book an appointment at the UVic Psychology Clinic, visit onlineacademiccommunity.uvic.ca/psychologyclinic.

About HiBoop

HiBoop is a mental health technology company on a mission to improve access to diagnosis and treatment. The platform’s algorithm leverages machine learning to analyze data patterns and statistical relationships, using existing standardized methodologies and scientific research as a foundation. HiBoop has digitized self-assessment tools for individuals to complete at their own pace, from anywhere. Bridging the gap between technology and well-being, HiBoop improves access to mental health care and decreases diagnosis times for both individuals and providers. HiBoop is a Certified B Corporation and Living Wage Employer. For more information, visit hiboop.com.

About the University of Victoria

The University of Victoria is a leading research-intensive institution, offering transformative, hands-on learning opportunities to more than 22,000 students on the beautiful coast of British Columbia. As a hub of groundbreaking research, UVic faculty, staff and students are making a significant impact on issues addressing challenges that matter to people, places and the planet. UVic consistently publishes a higher proportion of research based on international collaborations than any other university in North America. Our commitment to advancing climate action, addressing social determinants of health, and supporting Indigenous reconciliation and revitalization is making a difference—from scientific and business breakthroughs to cultural and creative achievements. Find out more at uvic.ca.