LogicMonitor Collaborates with IBM and Red Hat to Drive the Next Era of Autonomous Data Centers

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LogicMonitor, the AI-first platform for Autonomous IT, announced a collaboration with IBM to integrate IBM watsonx and Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform with automation coding assistant into Edwin AI, LogicMonitor’s AI Agent for IT Operations. This integration is designed to help customers scale autonomous IT operations by proactively detecting, diagnosing, and resolving issues before they impact service reliability.

LogicMonitor’s Edwin AI helps customers identify anomalies and, together with Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform, translate insights into action. When an issue arises, Edwin AI uses Ansible Automation Platform to recommend or trigger the appropriate Ansible Playbook. If no playbook exists, the automation coding assistant within Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform and IBM watsonx automatically generate one to help troubleshoot or restore services automatically. All of this can be achieved by the joint solution for accelerated reaction and response times. Once identified, automation is orchestrated via Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform, enabling IT teams to control and approve it as trusted automation before it executes. Additionally, automation can be scaled across teams without specialized training.

“This is automation with frontier intelligence,” said Karthik SJ, General Manager of AI, LogicMonitor. “By combining LogicMonitor’s AI-powered observability with Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform and watsonx, we can offer customers a trusted ally designed to anticipate and resolve issues autonomously, freeing teams to focus on building the future.”

Improved customer experience through fast and effective IT actions

Early adopters are already seeing the benefits of this integration in production environments. Managed service providers are using the integration to reduce repetitive tasks, empowering more employees to contribute to automation without deep technical training. For example, digital consultancy Nexon Asia Pacific is using the integrated solution to predict issues, automate remediation, and streamline patching across customer environments.

”We’re partnering with LogicMonitor to create an automated self-healing environment, powered by Edwin AI’s frontier agents for IT Operations and Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform,” said Saba Maroun, Chief Customer Services Officer, Nexon Asia Pacific. “Our goal is to predict issues before they arise, automate remediation, and streamline patching, minimizing manual intervention and accelerating resolution. By generating dynamic playbooks and pinpointing the most effective actions for every scenario, this approach ensures change control while empowering frontline teams to deliver outstanding customer experiences.”

Key benefits of the integration:

The integration is designed to deliver less firefighting and more innovation. Enterprises can gain confidence from predictive resilience, efficient incident response, and the ability to accelerate self-healing across hybrid and multi-cloud estates, which is expected to drive these benefits:

Stop incidents before they happen: Edwin AI identifies abnormal behavior across infrastructure, helping teams prevent outages before they affect critical services.





Edwin AI identifies abnormal behavior across infrastructure, helping teams prevent outages before they affect critical services. Fix problems automatically, not manually: The system is designed to resolve incidents from detection to remediation, reducing handoffs and on-call fatigue.





The system is designed to resolve incidents from detection to remediation, reducing handoffs and on-call fatigue. Recover faster when incidents occur: Automated resolution shortens response times during outages, helping keep business-critical services online and minimizing disruption.





Automated resolution shortens response times during outages, helping keep business-critical services online and minimizing disruption. Extend automation to more teams and environments: Teams can standardize self-healing workflows across hybrid and multi-cloud environments without relying on deep automation expertise.

“Logic Monitor’s Edwin AI platform combined with IBM watsonx and Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform enables automated prevention, detection, and remediation of infrastructure issues to help enterprises achieve less down time and more efficient enterprise IT operations,” said Nick Holda, Vice President, AI Technology Partnerships at IBM. “This is a great example of how IBM and our ecosystem partners can bring together complimentary technologies to offer new end-to-end solutions to our clients."

LogicMonitor continues to innovate with IBM’s watsonx suite of products to offer solutions designed to help enterprises anticipate, automate, and renew their operations in an increasingly complex digital era.

About LogicMonitor

LogicMonitor® is the AI-first platform for Autonomous IT, enabling enterprises to operate complex digital systems with greater resilience, efficiency, and confidence. By unifying visibility from user to code across infrastructure, cloud, Internet, and digital experience, LogicMonitor delivers the intelligence required to anticipate issues, eliminate blind spots, and take action automatically. Powered by Edwin AI, LogicMonitor helps IT and business leaders reduce operational toil, protect revenue, and accelerate innovation in an increasingly complex digital world. For more information, visit www.logicmonitor.com and our blog, or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and YouTube.

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