Goflow Partners with nocnoc to Simplify Expansion into Latin America

RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Goflow, the leading multichannel operating system (MCOS), today announced a new partnership with nocnoc, a cross-border marketplace enabler in Latin America. Through a single integration, Goflow sellers can access 15 marketplaces across five markets—reaching more than 485 million consumers.

Through a single integration, Goflow sellers can access 15 marketplaces across five markets—reaching more than 485 million consumers. Share

International expansion often adds systems, workflows, and risk. This partnership removes that complexity, enabling sellers to enter Latin America without changing how they operate inside Goflow.

“Expanding into new regions often means adding systems, workflows, and risk,” said Max Hauer, Founder and CEO at Goflow. “With nocnoc, our sellers can enter Latin America without changing how they operate. Goflow keeps listings, inventory, and orders centralized and in sync, while nocnoc enables marketplace access across the region.”

Latin America is one of the fastest-growing ecommerce regions globally, but fragmented marketplaces and operational overhead have made it difficult for sellers to enter and scale.

Goflow helps sellers expand into new markets by unifying the operational infrastructure behind multichannel growth. Through the nocnoc partnership, sellers can extend that reach into Latin America without taking on the fragmented systems, added complexity, or operational friction that often accompany international expansion.

Through this integration, sellers can:

Access 15 marketplaces across five markets through a single integration

Reach over 485 million consumers without building new infrastructure

Maintain real-time inventory and order synchronization

Reduce manual workflows and operational errors

Sellers can test and scale in new markets while keeping operations centralized and predictable.

nocnoc provides the marketplace access and localized infrastructure for payments, logistics, and returns—complementing Goflow’s centralized operational control.

“Through a single Goflow integration, sellers instantly access nocnoc's full LATAM marketplace network,” said Diego Szilagyi, Chief of Partnerships at nocnoc. “It’s risk-free and with minimal effort. Our AI matches US products with real Latin American demand, so sellers don't just enter the market, they win it.”

Availability

The nocnoc integration is now available to Goflow sellers. Learn more about the nocnoc integration on Goflow’s website or book a demo.

About Goflow

Goflow is the leading platform for multichannel ecommerce management, helping sellers unify, automate, and control their operations across every channel.

About nocnoc

nocnoc is a cross-border ecommerce platform that connects global sellers to Latin America’s largest marketplaces, reaching over 485 million consumers across 15 marketplaces in five markets.