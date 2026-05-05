Genesys to Deliver Comprehensive Customer Engagement on WhatsApp

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genesys®, a global cloud leader in AI-Powered Experience Orchestration, today announced a new partnership with Meta to help organizations deliver more responsive, context-driven customer engagement. Through WhatsApp on Genesys Cloud, customers will have access to a more effortless experience by bringing voice, messaging and AI together on one of the world’s most widely used communications platforms, with more than 3 billion users globally. The expanded WhatsApp capabilities for Genesys Cloud™ enable organizations to seamlessly transition customer conversations from messaging to voice while maintaining a continuous, trusted experience.

“Customer queries can be complex and often require nuanced understanding and decision making that, sometimes, only a verbal conversation can deliver,” said Louise Phillips, vice president, Customer Care at Virgin Atlantic. “Allowing customers to move naturally between messaging and voice without leaving WhatsApp has strengthened our relationships and empowered our agents to adapt in real time to customer needs. With Genesys Cloud and WhatsApp, we can make those transitions seamless and personal, enabling us to deliver a transformative experience for both our customers and our teams.”

One Space for More Effortless Customer Engagement

To meet rising expectations and drive customer satisfaction, many businesses are prioritizing a unified, AI-enabled approach that brings multiple communication modes together to better anticipate customer needs in real time. According to Gartner®, “by 2029, organizations that leverage advanced AI capabilities within messaging applications will see 50% more customer engagement and ROI from messaging channels for proactive customer service.”1

Genesys Cloud offers a comprehensive WhatsApp solution that brings together messaging, calling and outbound engagement within a single AI-empowered workspace. This enables organizations to manage conversations seamlessly from initial contact through resolution. Unlike standalone messaging solutions, Genesys Cloud combines interactions within a single orchestration engine that synchronizes data, workflows and AI. This improves resolution speed, enhances operational efficiency and delivers continuous conversations that strengthen customer relationships.

WhatsApp on Genesys Cloud expands how organizations engage customers through voice interactions supported by both virtual and human agents. Voice notes enable asynchronous communications, while Business Calling enables live inbound and outbound conversations for fuller continuity across every interaction. This allows organizations to provide updates, resolve issues faster and deliver more personalized experiences without requiring customers to switch channels.

Genesys Cloud also supports rich WhatsApp formats, including images, carousels, interactive lists and call-to-action buttons. Combined with automated triggers and campaign orchestration, organizations can deliver proactive and highly engaging outreach at scale. Businesses can send notifications, reminders and updates using Meta-approved templates, with responses intelligently routed to virtual or human agents based on intent.

“Customers don’t think in terms of channels; they just want connected, effortless support when it matters. Through Genesys Cloud, organizations can blend digital and voice interactions by connecting data, context and AI across every touchpoint, no matter where the conversation starts,” said Olivier Jouve, chief product officer at Genesys. “With WhatsApp on Genesys Cloud, we’re enabling customers to connect on their terms, how and where they choose.”

Through the expanded partnership, the companies will deliver tighter integration and a more aligned go-to-market approach, helping organizations accelerate adoption of WhatsApp-based customer engagement within Genesys Cloud. Today, more than 1,000 organizations use the combined capabilities of Genesys Cloud and WhatsApp, supporting approximately 420 million messages each month, helping businesses scale personalized engagement across global markets.

WhatsApp on Genesys Cloud is now generally available with global support for outbound messaging, inbound Business Calling, interactive features and more. Outbound Business Calling is expected in 2027.

To learn more, visit genesys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical or current facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Unless required by law, Genesys undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events after the date of this press release.

About Genesys

Genesys® empowers more than 8,000 organizations worldwide to create the best customer and employee experiences. With agentic AI at its core, Genesys Cloud™ is the AI-Powered Experience Orchestration platform that connects people, systems, data and AI across the enterprise. As a result, organizations can drive customer loyalty, growth and retention while increasing operational efficiency and teamwork across human and AI workforces. To learn more, visit www.genesys.com.

© 2026 Genesys. All rights reserved. Genesys, the Genesys logo and Genesys Cloud are trademarks, service marks and/or registered trademarks of Genesys. All other company names and logos may be registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective companies.

1 Citation: Gartner, "WhatsApp vs. RCS vs. SMS: Select the Best Messaging Channels for Proactive Customer Service", Pankil Sheth, Brett Overbey, Lisa Unden-Farboud, 12 Jan 2026. Gartner is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.