Andersen Global accueille un nouveau cabinet partenaire, NetExpat

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Global strengthens its platform across Asia Pacific, Europe, and the U.S. through a Collaboration Agreement with NetExpat, a firm specializing in employee assistance, intercultural training, and leadership development for internationally mobile employees.

Founded more than 25 years ago, NetExpat is a recognized leader in global mobility and talent management, supporting multinational clients worldwide. The firm provides assessment, training, and coaching programs designed to support global workforces and their relocating employees, including intercultural readiness assessments, high-impact cultural training, employee spouse career and integration support, and talent development programs for internationally oriented teams.

“For more than two decades, NetExpat has focused on helping organizations and their people thrive amid international mobility,” said Alain Verstandig, co-founder & CEO of NetExpat. “Collaborating with Andersen Global allows us to amplify that commitment, bringing our expertise to a wider global platform and helping companies build stronger, more resilient global teams.”

“This collaboration strengthens our ability to support clients navigating complex cross-border mobility needs,” said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. “NetExpat adds meaningful dimension to our global platform and enhances the services we provide to multinational organizations and their international workforces.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax, legal, and valuation professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 50,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 1,000 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

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