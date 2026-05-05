Fleet Launch Customer NetJets Takes Delivery of First Three Cessna Citation Ascend Midsize Business Jets

WICHITA, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company, achieved a major milestone as the first three Cessna Citation Ascend business jets were delivered to fleet launch customer NetJets. NetJets, which operates the world's largest, most diverse private jet fleet, is the first private fleet operator to take delivery and begin operations with the Cessna Citation Ascend. Setting new standards in performance, comfort and operational efficiency for the midsize business jet market, the Citation Ascend builds on the longstanding relationship between Textron Aviation and NetJets by offering owners a seamless progression of advanced aircraft designed to deliver exceptional reliability, efficiency and luxury.

“The Citation Ascend represents our continued investment in supporting NetJets customers well into the future,” said Lannie O’Bannion, senior vice president, Sales & Marketing. “Building on the proven performance the Citation family is known for, the Ascend introduces new technology and comfort enhancements that matter to fleet customers. We look forward to supporting NetJets as they take delivery of their first Ascend and continue delivering a premium, dependable experience for customers around the world.”

The Ascend offers NetJets owners a blend of productivity, performance and luxury. Key features include:

Spacious, luxurious cabin : A flat floor with generous legroom, seating configuration for eight passengers, a full refreshment center and spacious baggage compartment provide unparalleled comfort during every flight

: A flat floor with generous legroom, seating configuration for eight passengers, a full refreshment center and spacious baggage compartment provide unparalleled comfort during every flight Leading avionics : Equipped with Garmin G5000 technology, the Citation Ascend features the latest software and hardware, including autothrottles for enhanced operational ease

: Equipped with Garmin G5000 technology, the Citation Ascend features the latest software and hardware, including autothrottles for enhanced operational ease Enhanced efficiency and power: Powered by two Pratt & Whitney Canada PW545D engines, the Ascend delivers increased thrust, improved fuel efficiency and a four-passenger range of 1,940 nautical miles

“NetJets is the world leader in private aviation known for its unwavering commitment to safety and service. The Cessna Citation Ascend is the newest way to experience that,” said Patrick Gallagher, president, NetJets Aviation. “NetJets is pleased to be the fleet launch customer of the Citation Ascend. Building on the success of the Citation Latitude and Citation Longitude, our discerning owners have shown a preference for midsize jets, and the Citation Ascend represents the next evolution in midsize jet travel, delivering the latest in exceptional design and comfort.”

Through the years, NetJets has owned and operated industry-leading Citation business jets, including the Citation S/II, Bravo, V Ultra, Encore, Encore+, VII, Excel, XLS, Sovereign, X, Latitude and Longitude models. The company’s new Ascend will begin operations immediately, offering NetJets owners premium amenities, ideal range, and additional seating for both business and leisure travel. Additional deliveries of the Citation Ascend are expected in the coming months as the NetJets fleet continues to expand.

Textron Aviation supports Citation Ascend operators like NetJets with an unmatched global Aftermarket network built for reliability and scale. With 20 company owned service centers, 21 Authorized Service Facilities (ASFs), more than 40 mobile service units and 24/7 aircraft on ground (AOG) support, expert assistance is always close at hand. An expanded parts distribution network enables fast access to more than 150,000 part numbers, helping maximize aircraft availability and minimize downtime across complex, high utilization fleets.

About the Cessna Citation Ascend

The Citation Ascend brings an entirely new cockpit and a more luxurious cabin to the midsize business jet market. The aircraft achieves a maximum speed of 441 knots true airspeed (ktas) and a four-passenger range of 1,940 nautical miles (3,593 kilometers), complemented by a full fuel payload of 900 lb (408 kg).

With sleek and modern features, NetJets Owners enjoy many of the luxuries found in the bestselling Citation Latitude and Citation Longitude, including a flat floor to provide generous legroom and flexibility for passengers. The Ascend also features a Honeywell RE100 [XL] Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) approved for unattended operations.

For more information about the Citation Ascend, visit cessna.com/ascend.

About Textron Aviation Inc.

We have been inspiring the journey of flight for nearly 100 years. Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna, Hawker and Pipistrel brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, light and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense aircraft, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable, productive and flexible flight. For more information, visit www.txtav.com.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

About NetJets

Originally incorporated in 1964 as Executive Jet Airways, NetJets has been setting—and exceeding—industry standards for more than 60 years. Today, NetJets is proud to be a Berkshire Hathaway company known for its unwavering commitment to safety and service. The NetJets portfolio of distinctive companies, encompassing NetJets, Executive Jet Management, QS Partners and QS Security, offers a variety of customizable travel solutions, including shared ownership, lease and jet card options, aircraft management, private jet chartering, brokerage and acquisition services and specialized security services. This comprehensive suite of solutions is why so many of the world’s most discerning travellers choose NetJets generation after generation. It is also because NetJets has the largest, most diverse private jet fleet in the world, which grants anytime access to even the most remote destinations across the globe. To learn more about the leader in private aviation, visit netjets.com today.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements which may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, changes in aircraft delivery schedules or cancellations or deferrals of orders.