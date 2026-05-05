Perfect Corp. Partners with Pegasus Startup World Cup for Silicon Valley Hackathon, Inviting Innovators to Build the Future of Retail using AI-Powered API Suite

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF), the leading provider of AI and AR beauty and fashion technology solutions, today announced its partnership with Pegasus Tech Ventures and Startup World Cup for the Silicon Valley Hackathon, a competition inviting developers, startups, and innovators to build the next generation of immersive retail experiences using AI.

The hackathon will run online through May 7, 2026, with winners announced live during the Startup World Cup Event at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California on May 7, 2026.

As part of the challenge, Perfect Corp. will award $2,500 in cash prizes to two winners who build immersive web or mobile experiences using Perfect Corp.’s AI- and AR-powered API suite to solve real-world consumer needs in retail, beauty, fashion, and accessories shopping.

The Perfect Corp. Hackathon Challenge will award:

1st Place: $1,500 Cash Prize

2nd Place: $1,000 Cash Prize

Register for the Hackathon here: https://perfectcorphackathon.devpost.com/

Build the Future of Retail with Perfect Corp.’s AI API Suite

Participants are encouraged to explore creative and unexpected ways to leverage Perfect Corp.’s comprehensive API suite to create engaging shopping journeys and interactive consumer experiences.

Perfect Corp.’s API suite empowers participants to build with technologies including:

AI Skin Analysis

Virtual Try-On for Beauty, Fashion, and Accessories

Personalized Product Recommendations

Generative AI Text-to-Image Creation

Fashion Visualization Technologies

To support rapid prototyping and experimentation, Perfect Corp. is offering all participants 1,000 free API units to begin building immediately.

“We are thrilled to partner with Pegasus Startup World Cup again to empower the next wave of innovators building the future of retail,” said Alice Chang, Founder and CEO of Perfect Corp. “Modern consumers expect immersive, personalized, and intelligent shopping experiences. Through our API suite, we are democratizing access to AI and AR technology so developers and startups can quickly bring these experiences to life.”

How to Participate

Participants can register via the official hackathon page and claim 1,000 free API units:

Register for the Hackathon here: https://perfectcorphackathon.devpost.com/

About Perfect Corp.

Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF) is a global leader in AI and AR technology, redefining creativity across beauty, fashion, skincare, and digital content creation. Its YouCam suite of apps has been downloaded over 1.1 billion times globally, empowering users to create, edit, and express themselves through photo, video, and generative AI tools. The YouCam platform also includes a powerful web-based editor and a suite of developer APIs, providing creators, brands, and technology partners with seamless access to content creation capabilities across platforms.

For brands and professionals, Perfect Corp. offers an award-winning portfolio of enterprise technologies, including virtual try-on experiences for makeup, hair, jewelry, watches, and fashion accessories, as well as AI-powered skin and hair analysis.

With a brand portfolio that includes YouCam and Skincare Pro, and a network of over 800 global brand partners, Perfect Corp. is transforming the beauty experience through personalized, immersive, and intelligent innovation.

For more information, visit perfectcorp.com and follow @Perfect-Corp.

About Startup World Cup

Startup World Cup is the #1 startup pitch competition in the world, hosted by Pegasus Tech Ventures. With 100+ regional pitch competitions across 6 continents, Startup World Cup provides a global platform for startups to showcase their innovations and secure funding. Startups can apply to pitch at our upcoming regional events and have a unique opportunity to bring their ideas to Silicon Valley.

The winner of each regional pitch competition will earn an invitation to the Startup World Cup Grand Finale series of events in San Francisco, California. At the Grand Finale, the Regional Startup Winners will compete for a $1 MILLION investment prize and gain access to an unparalleled network of global investors, mentors, and industry partners.

For more information on the Startup World Cup, please visit https://www.startupworldcup.io.