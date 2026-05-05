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VisualDx and Perplexity Bring Clinician-Trusted Medical Imagery into Generative AI

New partnership improves AI health answers with visual intelligence grounded in real clinical practice

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ROCHESTER, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VisualDx and Perplexity today announced a new partnership that brings clinician-validated medical images directly into AI-powered health answers. VisualDx, a leading clinical decision support system used by healthcare professionals worldwide, is now part of Perplexity’s Premium Health Sources along with leading medical organizations including The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), The BMJ, EBSCO Information Services, American Heart Association, and more.

Through this partnership, VisualDx serves as the visual intelligence layer within Perplexity that improves the understanding of skin conditions, infectious disease, and other visibly diagnosable conditions. When users ask relevant health questions, Perplexity can draw from VisualDx to enable clearer understanding of symptoms, conditions, and diagnostic differences that are difficult to convey through text alone.

“Medicine is visual,” said Art Papier, MD, CEO and co-founder of VisualDx. “So much of a diagnosis depends on pattern recognition and comparison. By integrating VisualDx into Perplexity, we’re helping ensure that AI health information reflects real clinical thinking that’s supported by trusted imagery, visual evidence, and transparency.”

With this integration, Perplexity users can:

  • View clinician‑validated medical images and content alongside AI health answers
  • Better understand visual conditions and how they may appear across different skin tones, body locations, and disease severity
  • Compare similar‑appearing conditions and explore diagnostic differences
  • Click through to VisualDx to go deeper into differential diagnosis, testing and treatment considerations, and patient‑education resources

"VisualDx has set a high standard for representing conditions across skin tones, body locations, and levels of severity in a way clinicians can rely on," said Emily Jorgens, Head of Business Development and Partnerships at Perplexity. "Accuracy is the foundation of Perplexity, and bringing VisualDx's expertise into our health answers helps ensure people get information that's both trustworthy and reflective of how conditions actually appear in the real world."

Premium Health Sources is designed for both people researching a health question for themselves or a loved one, as well as healthcare and biopharma teams that need accurate, verifiable research. Premium Health Sources are available in both Perplexity and Perplexity Computer at no additional cost for Perplexity Pro and Max subscribers, helping make high‑quality medical knowledge more accessible, transparent, and verifiable.

About VisualDx:

VisualDx is a leading clinical decision support tool used by more than half of U.S. medical schools and over 2,300 hospitals and clinics worldwide. Designed for healthcare professionals, VisualDx combines expert medical knowledge, an unmatched library of medical images, and advanced AI to support differential diagnosis, identify disease variation, guide treatment, and improve patient communication. Our goal is simple: to improve clinical decisions at the point of care. http://www.visualdx.com

About Perplexity:

Perplexity is an AI company that builds products and services on accurate AI. Founded in 2022, the company’s mission is to power the world’s curiosity. They are the makers of the Perplexity answer engine, which draws from credible sources and deep research to answer questions with in-line citations, and the Comet Browser, the first AI-native web browser and harness for the powerful AI agent, the Comet Assistant. Perplexity is also the maker of Perplexity Computer, a massively multimodel orchestration of AI across tools, files, code creation, persistent memory and the open web. Each month, Perplexity answers more than 1.5 billion questions globally. Perplexity is available in the App Store and online at https://perplexity.com.

Contacts

Media:

Elizabeth Grich
Aria Marketing for VisualDx
904.248.1574
egrich@ariamarketing.com

Beejoli Shah
Perplexity
562.650.0984
press@perplexity.ai

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Contacts

Media:

Elizabeth Grich
Aria Marketing for VisualDx
904.248.1574
egrich@ariamarketing.com

Beejoli Shah
Perplexity
562.650.0984
press@perplexity.ai

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