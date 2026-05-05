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Transfix Adds Built-In Broker Accounting Software to Its TMS, Eliminating Multi-System Reconciliation for Freight Brokers and 3PLs

New shipment-level accounting dashboard inside the Transfix TMS gives brokers one view of statements, line items, and shipper credit data.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Transfix, a leading transportation management system (TMS) provider for freight brokers and 3PLs, today launched a built-in broker accounting dashboard that consolidates shipment-level financial data inside the same workflow operations teams already use. The capability rolls out to Transfix TMS customers this quarter.

The new accounting dashboard for freight brokerage finance teams brings statement details, one-click reprints, revenue trends, and shipper credit limit data into a single view inside the Transfix TMS. Operations and finance teams can review every charge tied to a shipment, close and reprint statements without leaving the workflow, and track revenue and credit exposure across an entire shipper book.

Brokerage finance teams typically reconcile a single shipment by toggling between the TMS, accounting software, and spreadsheets. The new dashboard removes that handoff, cutting the time required to close a statement or answer a shipper billing question and keeping financial visibility inside the same system brokers use to move freight.

“Brokers shouldn't have to chase information across five systems to answer a basic financial question. This dashboard puts the full picture inside the workflow our customers already use, so finance teams can spend less time stitching data together and more time managing the business,” said Jonathan Salama, Co-Founder and CEO of Transfix.

About Transfix

Transfix, Inc. is a leading transportation technology company modernizing how freight moves. Built from over a decade of brokerage expertise, the Transfix TMS connects pricing, planning, and performance in one intelligent platform. Powered by AI-driven cost models, dynamic control panels, and real-time market insights, Transfix helps brokers and 3PLs price smarter, operate faster, and perform more profitably, all without piecing together multiple tools. From predictive rate forecasting to end-to-end load management, Transfix delivers the intelligence and automation brokers need to stay ahead in a dynamic market, while ensuring their data remains proprietary and secure.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Jenni Ruiz
Head of Marketing & PR, Transfix
jenni@transfix.io
917-515-5503

Industry:

Transfix

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Contacts

Media Contact:
Jenni Ruiz
Head of Marketing & PR, Transfix
jenni@transfix.io
917-515-5503

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