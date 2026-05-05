o9 Solutions Announces Connected Application on Snowflake to Advance Enterprise Planning on a Unified Data Foundation

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--o9 Solutions, a leading software company powering enterprise planning and decisioning models across 30-plus industry verticals, today announced an integration with Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, leveraging Snowflake’s Connected Application framework to strengthen how enterprise data is connected to planning and decision processes. This integration connects the o9 Digital Brain platform with the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, enabling joint customers to use governed data within planning models and across business functions.

A Connected Application Purpose-Built for End-to-End Planning

The o9 Connected Application for Snowflake will allow large, complex organizations to break down data silos and run AI-powered planning models directly against a single, governed source of truth across supply chain, commercial, and financial domains. Rather than relying on fragmented point-to-point integrations, the o9 Connected Application supports continuous data flows between Snowflake and o9. Data stored in Snowflake can be used directly within o9’s planning models, and outputs from o9’s decision models can be written back to Snowflake for use in downstream systems and operational processes. This approach connects data planning and execution across the enterprise.

This closed-loop architecture will enable joint customers to:

Streamline supply chain planning with real-time, governed data flowing directly into o9's decision models

Optimize inventory and service levels by eliminating latency between data, decisions, and execution

Align financial and operational plans on a shared, continuously updated data foundation

Respond faster to market changes through automated, intelligence-driven decisioning at scale

Today, o9 and Snowflake serve numerous joint enterprise clients across the globe, spanning industries including retail, consumer products, and manufacturing. The o9 Connected Application builds on this collaboration by providing a more standardized approach for connecting planning capabilities with enterprise data environments.

"Enterprises are working with large volumes of data, but the challenge is turning that data into decisions that are aligned across the organization," said Chakri Gottemukkala, Co-Founder and CEO of o9. "Our Connected Application with Snowflake enables organizations to connect their data foundation more directly with planning, so teams can make decisions using consistent information and respond more effectively to change.”

"Building a Connected Application with o9 is exactly the kind of deep technical collaboration that creates real value for our joint customers," said Liana Shuma, Sr. Manager, Strategic Industry ISVs at Snowflake. "By embedding o9's advanced planning and decisioning capabilities directly into the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, we're enabling enterprises to move from insight to action faster — creating a continuous, closed-loop system on a single platform. In an environment defined by volatility and rapid change, this Connected Application gives enterprises the ability to shift from reactive planning to continuous, intelligence-driven decision-making at scale."

To learn more, visit www.o9solutions.com.

About o9 Solutions

o9 Solutions is a leading Enterprise Knowledge and AI-powered platform helping companies build Agile, Adaptive & Autonomous Planning & Execution Models for transforming enterprise decision-making in environments of rising volatility and uncertainty. Whether it is improving forecast accuracy, matching demand and supply and driving collaboration across the multi-tier supply chain to improve resilience at optimal costs and inventory, or optimizing new product and commercial initiatives to drive revenue growth and margins, decision-making processes from long-range to tactical to execution horizon can be made faster and smarter and connected on o9's Digital Brain Platform.

o9 brings together game-changing technology innovations — such as innovative enterprise knowledge graph modeling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for forecasting, demand/supply balancing, scenario planning, real time learning, collaboration, generative and agentic AI, easy-to-use interfaces and cloud-based delivery, and innovative management methods — as well as organization, process and change management best practices to transform decision-making speed and intelligence. For more information, please visit www.o9solutions.com.