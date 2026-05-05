Tennessee Bankers Association Endorses Stablecore as Digital Asset Technology Provider

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stablecore, the platform enabling community and regional banks to offer stablecoins, tokenized deposits and digital asset products, today announced its official endorsement from Tennessee Bankers Association, the trade association established to serve the needs of the state’s banks, thrift institutions, and trust companies.

As an endorsed partner, Stablecore will serve as the preferred digital asset technology provider for the Association which has 175 member institutions and additional associate members. Through this partnership, Tennessee banks will be able to offer stablecoin and digital asset products to remain competitive in the market and provide additional value to current and new customers.

“Our infrastructure partners play a vital role in supporting Tennessee banks as the industry evolves and new customer demands arise,” said Colin Barrett, President and CEO of Tennessee Bankers Association. “We look forward to working with Stablecore to support the innovation of our members. Bank customers will greatly benefit from digital asset functionality within the secure and trusted environment of their local bank.”

The challenge for depository institutions is understanding and bringing together the numerous, complex pieces required to support digital asset offerings.

“This endorsement validates our mission of bringing compliant, industry-leading digital asset technology to Main Street financial institutions and the communities they serve,” said Alex Treece, CEO and co-founder of Stablecore. “Operationalizing digital asset programs is an important step for banks to take this year to remain competitive and retain customers.”

Stablecore unifies the critical components necessary to support digital asset offerings, enabling financial institutions to offer these products without changing their technology infrastructure. With Stablecore, Tennessee banks can now offer:

Stablecoin Accounts, Payments and Acceptance : Facilitate 24/7/365, instant, GENIUS-compliant stablecoin rails alongside existing payment options

: Facilitate 24/7/365, instant, GENIUS-compliant stablecoin rails alongside existing payment options Digital Asset Accounts with On and Off Ramps : Drive greater deposits with digital asset accounts (e.g., Bitcoin) and seamless on and off ramps directly inside existing digital banking experiences

: Drive greater deposits with digital asset accounts (e.g., Bitcoin) and seamless on and off ramps directly inside existing digital banking experiences Digital Asset-Collateralized Lending: Unlock new high yield loan opportunities through digital asset-based loans

Unlock new high yield loan opportunities through digital asset-based loans Tokenized Deposits and Assets : Tokenize deposits and support the growing ecosystem of other tokenized assets such as treasuries, loans, securities

: Tokenize deposits and support the growing ecosystem of other tokenized assets such as treasuries, loans, securities Staking Rewards: Enable clients with eligible assets (e.g., ETH, SOL) to earn staking yield on their holdings

"Stablecore is the bedrock infrastructure that allows community banks to evolve with stablecoins and tokenization without overhauling their existing tech stack,” said Wade Peery, a veteran Tennessee Banker. “I’ve spent my career helping banks navigate change, and the shift toward digital assets is one of the most significant we’ve faced. This endorsement is a win for Tennessee banks and will allow our bankers to focus on what they do best -- serve their communities."

Tennessee banks will benefit from Stablecore’s industry-leading expertise and innovative technology. From instant global payments and treasury management with stablecoins, to digital asset custody and exchange, to digital asset-backed lending and more, Stablecore opens up new revenue streams, increases deposit bases, and allows financial institutions to attract new customers and retain account primacy.

To learn more about Stablecore and to follow along for more company updates, visit stablecore.com.

About Stablecore

Stablecore is a digital asset core enabling banks and credit unions to offer stablecoins, tokenized deposits and other digital asset products. Stablecore unifies the key digital asset infrastructure with the banking technology stack, integrating into bank and credit unions’ existing digital banking, core banking and compliance platforms. Stablecore is backed by leaders in banking and digital assets, including Norwest, BankTech Ventures, Curql, EJF Ventures and Bankers Helping Bankers Fund. Learn more at www.stablecore.com.

About Tennessee Bankers Association:

The Tennessee Bankers Association (TBA) is a trade association established in 1890 to serve the needs of banks, thrift institutions, and trust companies across Tennessee. Representing more than 175 member institutions and additional associate members, TBA supports the state’s banking industry through advocacy, education, and industry collaboration. The association provides continuing education and training programs, monitors state and federal legislative and regulatory developments, and promotes the public image and long-term strength of financial institutions. Headquartered in Nashville, TBA serves as a unified voice for Tennessee’s banking community.